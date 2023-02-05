How to use ChatGPT for free on your Android device, Apple iPhone

ChatGPT by OpenAI has taken the world of AI by storm. From helping users to make a perfect omelette to helping them with their university assignments, ChatGPT (Chat Generative Pre-Trained Transformer) by Microsoft-backed OpenAI can do it all. ChatGPT can be accessed for free while there is also a paid version — ChatGPT Plus with priority access and faster response time in select markets.

Given smartphones are the primary computing devices of most people, here is how you can use ChatGPT on your Android devices and iPhones for free.

How to use ChatGPT on Android smartphones and iPhones

You can use ChatGPT on an Android smartphone for free. All you need to do is to access the OpenAI website on a web browser like Google Chrome, Firefox, or any other web browser on your smartphone and click on the “Try ChatGPT” banner on the top of the display. Login using your credentials if you already have an account on OpenAI or create a new account using your phone number and email.

You can also directly access ChatGPT on your smartphone by entering the chat.openai.com URL on the web browser.

You can create an account on ChatGPT using Gmail or a Microsoft account. You can now input your query in the chatbox and ChatGPT will come up with a response for the same. Right now, ChatGPT is available for free under the free research preview program and it can be accessed on any device with a web browser.

Can we use ChatGPT for free on Android devices?

Yes, ChatGPT can be used for free on any Android device, this includes Android tablets, notebooks, and smartphones.

Can we use ChatGPT for free on iPhones?

Yes, ChatGPT can be accessed for free on iPhones, iPads, and even macs.

Is there a ChatGPT app for iPhones?

No, there is no official ChatGPT app for iPhones and iPads.

Is there a ChatGPT app for Android?

No, there is no official ChatGPT app for Android devices. However, there are a lot of apps that mimic the functionality of ChatGPT.