Microsoft’s Edge gets AI-features: How to install the browser, get access to new features

Microsoft has updated its search engine Bing and web browser Edge with new AI features. These products are now backed by an upgraded version of OpenAI’s large language model (LLM) and Microsoft claims the new AI-technology is faster, more accurate and more capable. Microsoft claims Bing and Edge will open up new ways for users to browse the internet.

Microsoft Edge: What are these AI-powered features?

The Edge browser now comes with a brand-new look, rounded corners and a more fluid user interface. The tech giant also placed the new Bing chat interface on the Edge sidebar, which enables users to search for things without having to manually navigate to Bing.

Apart from this, Microsoft added two new AI-backed features called ‘chat’ and ‘compose’. While the ‘Chat’ allows users to get a summary and ask questions about the content of a webpage or document, the ‘Compose’ feature is a writing assistant that can help generate text, emails and social media posts amongst other things based on some prompts. It can also help with the tone and the length of the posts.

Also Read | A tech race begins as Microsoft adds AI to its search engine

How can I install the new Microsoft Edge?

If you want to try out the new AI features on Microsoft Edge, the first thing you need to do is download the Dev channel version of Microsoft Edge.

To download the Microsoft Edge Developer channel version, search for it on the internet and download the file and complete the setup process to update to the latest version.

Installed Edge but can’t find the new AI features?

Currently, the newly introduced ‘Chat’ and ‘Compose’ features are currently limited to the desktop version of the app. They can be accessed by clicking on the Bing logo placed on the top right corner of the screen, just below the close button.

But it looks like Microsoft is not making the new features available to everyone and requires users to join a waitlist. The tech giant says users can get early access by setting Edge as the default browser and Bing as the search engine.

Advertisement

Users also need to change their homepage to MSN. While doing so does not guarantee instant access to the new features, it will supposedly help reduce the waiting period.