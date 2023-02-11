From personalised content to predictive analytics: How AI is reinventing emails

Artificial Intelligence is taking over the world. Tasks that were once deemed tedious have now found themselves run over by AI tools. While all this isn’t new, AI is seemingly touching every aspect of communication today. With innovations such as OpenAI’s fascinating ChatGPT, knowledge processing has reached newer heights.

The AI chatbot and its human-like responses is one aspect of AI, however, another area that has been seeing an increased adoption is emails. AI has propelled emails beyond automated responses. Perhaps, this is why more individuals and organisations are deploying AI tools to enhance emails.

According to statista.com, the global market value of email marketing is expected to rise to $17.9 billion by 2027. The staggering figure shows how emails will continue to be one of the biggest drivers of marketing campaigns worldwide.

Being a crucial component of business communication, it is only plausible that AI tools are increasingly enhancing the email experience. Here’s a look at how AI is paving the way for more efficiency in emails:

Generative AI in Emails

For individuals, AI tools not only assist in relaying automatic replies, but also in composing emails with impeccable language. Email app, Canary uses generative AI that writes emails on behalf of its users. According to the company, users need to provide a few key details and the App will compose the rest of the email. The US-based email service claims that the app will not only save time, but will also ensure that the emails are will-written and to-the-point.

Canary Mail works as an email co-pilot that assists users in crafting emails that seem as if they were written by the user. The application draws references from the past communication styles and preferences of the users to compose impactful emails. According to the makers, Canary Mail is constantly learning and evolving.

Delivering personalised mails for businesses

When it comes to businesses, automated emails definitely save time, but they miss out on the human element. Ironic as it may sound, AI tools can actually make recipients feel that companies are paying attention to their needs and preferences. This is known as personalisation. There are several studies that say more and more consumers are keen to engage with companies that offer personalised messages. AI technologies are helping businesses deliver personalised emails to thousands of people.

Today, there are numerous AI tools that ensure companies are disseminating mails that are relevant and engaging with their target audience. Earlier, the idea of delivering customised emails to every consumer could have been impossible. But, with AI tools companies are doing away with generic emails. Most AI platforms have access to a vast pool of data that enable them to create email contents that resonate with the target audience.

Email copywriting with AI

At present, there are hundreds of AI-backed tools that help users in creating persuasive emails within a short span of time. Jasper.ai is an AI content generator that helps users beat writer’s block. The tool offers an interface that not only lets users create personalised cold emails, but also copywriting for email campaigns. The makers of Jasper.AI call it an efficient sidekick designed to assist users in creating impactful marketing copies. The company claims to scale up the content output of individuals and companies by up to 10 times. It lets users write in 26 languages, offers an interface for multiple users to collaborate.

Email management with AI

Apart from composing flawless emails, AI can come in handy when it comes to managing and organising emails. Email automation is a new domain where AI is making significant leaps. One no longer needs to check every reply manually in their inbox, AI tools frees you from tedious monitoring. Inbox management offered by tools like Levity.ai, helps users simplify their day-to-day email-related tasks.

Levity app helps users categorise emails based on their content with the help of Machine Learning. The app uses an AI-powered text classification tool to identify incoming mails. It later runs text classification algorithms to understand patterns and gauge the intent of an email.

Predictive analytics for emails

AI is ensuring that both individuals and organisations are capitalising on trends and user preferences. Predictive analytics helps in sending emails at the right time, essentially the time when recipients are more likely to open them. However, the time of accessing mails is largely subjective as it differs from person to person. This is where AI comes into play.

The ability to assess individual data and make quick decisions, help AI the time when a user is most likely to open an email. Based on its analysis, AI can automatically send mails at the opportune time. With the help of machine learning algorithms, AI can predict when users are likely to open emails and help marketers schedule customised mails accordingly. The involvement of AI is saving time and cost for companies.

Making an Impact

When it comes to emails, the subject line of the content plays a vital role. Even for cold emails or copywriting, users often struggle with coming up with the right subject line that is apt for the conversation. AI’s capability to write clear, concise, content is well known. Now, AI is helping users to come up with some of the most attention-grabbing subject lines for their emails.

Subject lines are crucial and if they are not impactful enough, chances are high that one’s email may land up in the spam folders. AI and Machine Learning algorithms work towards analysing data in a short span of time and produce some of the most effective subject lines based on the content and target audience.