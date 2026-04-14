Google unveils free NEET UG practice tests on Gemini to support medical aspirants

Google, on Monday, April 13, expanded its AI-powered educational offerings. The Search giant has introduced a full-length practice test for India’s National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) through Gemini, its AI platform. This is the latest addition to Google’s growing suite of standardised test preparation tools.

The NEET UG practice tests come following earlier offerings for SAT and JEE Main exams earlier this year. The new feature endows aspiring medical students with no-cost access to comprehensive mock exams that closely resembles the actual NEET testing experience.

According to Google, the practice tests have been developed using ‘rigorously vetted content’ from established Indian education companies, including Physics Wallah and Careers360. The company said that this partnership ensures that students receive high-quality preparation materials that closely reflect the format and difficulty level they will witness on the test day.