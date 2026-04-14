Google unveils free NEET UG practice tests on Gemini to support medical aspirants

Google, on Monday, April 13, expanded its AI-powered educational offerings. The Search giant has introduced a full-length practice test for India’s National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) through Gemini, its AI platform. This is the latest addition to Google’s growing suite of standardised test preparation tools.
The NEET UG practice tests come following earlier offerings for SAT and JEE Main exams earlier this year. The new feature endows aspiring medical students with no-cost access to comprehensive mock exams that closely resembles the actual NEET testing experience.
According to Google, the practice tests have been developed using ‘rigorously vetted content’ from established Indian education companies, including Physics Wallah and Careers360. The company said that this partnership ensures that students receive high-quality preparation materials that closely reflect the format and difficulty level they will witness on the test day.
When it comes to accessibility, students simply need to tell Gemini – ‘I want to take a NEET mock exam’ to start their practice session. Students can experience an interactive testing environment where they can get an exam-like practice experience.
As of now, the feature is available exclusively in English. Google Workspace administrators can control access to Gemini and related in-app tools through the Generative AI settings in the Workspace Admin Console. However, the practice tests are automatically available to all users who have access to the Gemini app.
Meanwhile, the rollout has been implemented across both Raid Release and Scheduled Release domains and is now available to all Google Workspace customers, Workspace Individual subscribers, and users with personal Google accounts.
The latest development is in line with Google’s broader commitment to supporting education in India, especially in competitive entrance exams. Each year, thousands of students take the NEET UG with the hopes of securing admission to medical and dental colleges across India. By harnessing AI to offer personalised practice experiences, Google aims to democratise access to quality test preparation resources.
Besides, the addition of NEET UG practice tests demonstrates Google’s ongoing investment in educational technology and its recognition of India’s unique academic landscape.