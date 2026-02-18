Google unveils America–India Connect subsea cable, expands AI partnerships

(Left to Right) James Manyika (SVP of Research, Labs, Technology & Society, Google), Preeti Lobana (VP & Country Manager, Google India), Sundar Pichai (CEO, Google & Alphabet), Demis Hassabis (CEO & Co-founder, Google Deepmind), Debjani Ghosh (Distinguished Fellow, Niti Ayog & Former President, NASSCOM) and Sanjay Gupta (President - Asia Pacific, Google) at Google’s media reception in Delhi. (Express Image/Google)

In line with the ongoing AI Impact Summit 2026, Google on Wednesday, February 18, announced a series of infrastructure investments, research partnerships and skilling initiatives to strengthen India’s artificial intelligence (AI) ecosystem and digital connectivity.

One of the major highlights of the event in Delhi was the launch of the America-India Connect subsea cable initiative. This essentially creates new strategic fibre-optic routes linking India, the United States and parts of the Southern Hemisphere.

According to Google, the project has been designed to improve the reach and reliability of global connectivity, reinforcing the robust physical infra required to bolster large-scale AI adoption. This project builds on Google’s existing subsea cable investments across the Pacific and Africa.