Google rolls back AI image generation in Google Earth over policy violations

Alphabet’s Google said on Friday it was rolling back an AI image-generation feature it had introduced in Google Earth just a day ago, after users shared images that appeared to violate the company’s policies.

The feature, powered by Google’s Nano Banana 2 AI model, had allowed users ⁠to ​generate photorealistic images grounded in Google Earth’s satellite, aerial and 3D imagery by typing a text prompt for any location on the globe.

The tool had ​come ​under criticism for its potential ⁠for misinformation as it allowed users to create fake scenarios on top of real ‌imagery of monuments and landmarks.

“We’ve seen geospatial professionals using this feature for a range of useful purposes, however we’ve also seen people sharing screenshots of generated imagery that appear to violate our policies,” Google said on X, ⁠adding that it ⁠was pausing the capability while it works on stronger guardrails.