Google rolls back AI image generation in Google Earth over policy violations

The tool had ​come ​under criticism for its potential ⁠for misinformation as it allowed users to create fake scenarios on top of real ‌imagery of monuments and landmarks.

By: Reuters
2 min readNew DelhiAug 2, 2026 09:25 AM IST
Google's new Earth AI models include Imagery, Population, and Environment models.Google's new Earth AI models include Imagery, Population, and Environment models. (Image: Google)
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Alphabet’s Google said on Friday it was rolling back an AI image-generation feature it had introduced in Google Earth just a day ago, after users shared images that appeared to violate the company’s policies.

The feature, powered by Google’s Nano Banana 2 AI model, had allowed users ⁠to ​generate photorealistic images grounded in Google Earth’s satellite, aerial and 3D imagery by typing a text prompt for any location on the globe.

The tool had ​come ​under criticism for its potential ⁠for misinformation as it allowed users to create fake scenarios on top of real ‌imagery of monuments and landmarks.

“We’ve seen geospatial professionals using this feature for a range of useful purposes, however we’ve also seen people sharing screenshots of generated imagery that appear to violate our policies,” Google said on X, ⁠adding that it ⁠was pausing the capability while it works on stronger guardrails.

Google did not specify ⁠what ‌types of images violated its policies. ​It said the images did ‌not appear in the main Google Earth experience and were watermarked as AI generated.

While ‌tech giants have ​rushed ​to integrate ​AI tools across their products, they have had to adjust, restrict or ​temporarily disable features in response to user ⁠violations, misinformation and policy concerns.

Meta earlier this month discontinued Muse Image, an AI feature that allowed users ‌to generate ⁠images using public Instagram accounts, after drawing widespread criticism over privacy concerns, including ​from a Hollywood union.

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