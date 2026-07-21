Google plans new AI server chip ‘Frozen v2’ to boost Gemini efficiency: Report

Frozen v2' could run its Gemini AI models more efficiently by embedding parts of the model directly into hardware. (Express Image)

Search giant Google, is reportedly making a new server chip that may bring some elements of its Gemini model directly into hardware. With this the company aims to make its AI models more efficient for users, according to a report in the Information.

According to the report, the chip codenamed ‘Frozen v2’ is expected to address the limitations in AI computing capacity which has pushed Google Cloud to refrain from deals with outside customers.

The company reportedly plans to deploy the chip as soon as 2028. However, engineers are still finalising its design, and the amount of information that is likely to be hardwired. The chip is said to be about six to 10 times more efficient than Google’s latest custom AI chips based on AI tokens served per unit of power.