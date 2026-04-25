Google parent Alphabet to invest up to $40 billion in Anthropic amid AI race

Alphabet will invest up to $40 billion in Anthropic, boosting the AI startup’s computing capacity as competition with Amazon and other tech giants accelerates. (Image: Reuters)

Google-parent Alphabet will invest up to $40 billion in Anthropic, as the tech giant deepens its partnership with the artificial intelligence startup that is also its rival in the global AI race.

Anthropic said on Friday that Google has committed $10 billion now in cash at a valuation of $350 billion to help support ⁠a ​major expansion of its computing capacity, and will invest $30 billion more if the Claude maker meets performance targets.

The investment comes just days after e-commerce giant Amazon said itwill invest up to $25 billion ​in ​the startup, which has managed to stand ⁠out in the crowded AI industry by focusing its model training on coding.