Google’s NotebookLM can now turn your favorite novels into AI-hosted podcasts and custom infographics

Google Gemini may hallucinate and make up things from time to time, but NotebookLM is one of the few AI apps that you can rely on. Since the AI-powered tool allows users to select their source material to prevent hallucinations, it is widely used by students and professionals to understand complex concepts in an easy-to-digest format.

In a post on X, Google recently announced via NotebookLM’s official handle that users will now be able to upload EPUB files as sources. EPUB, also written as ePub, is one of the most popular book file formats because it adapts easily to various screen sizes.