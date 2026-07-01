Google introduces Nano Banana 2 Lite alongside wider rollout of Gemini Omni Flash

Google has introduced Nano Banana 2 Lite, its latest AI image generation model focused on speed and cost efficiency, alongside broader availability of Gemini Omni Flash, its multimodal AI video generation and editing model.
The company said Nano Banana 2 Lite is now available through Google AI studio, the Gemini API, and the Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform. It is also rolling out across consumer-facing services, including AI Mode in Search, the Gemini app, NotebookLM, Google Photos, Stitch, Google Flow, and Google Ads.
Nano Banana 2 Lite is designed for rapid image creation workflows and large-scale deployments where latency and operational costs are key considerations. The model can generate text-to-image outputs in around four seconds and is priced at $0.034 per 1000-resolution image, according to Google.
Google positioned the model as a replacement for its earlier Nano Banana offering, stating that it delivers improved image quality, lower costs and faster processing speeds while retaining prompt accuracy, character consistency and text rendering capabilities.
Alongside the image model, the company has also expanded access to Gemini Omni Flash for developers. Initially introduced during Google I/O 2026, the model is now available through Google AI Studio, the Gemini API and the Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform.
Gemini Omni Flash supports video generation and editing using a combination of texts, images and video inputs. Google said the model enables conversational editing through natural language prompts, multimodal referencing and synchronisation between text, graphics and video actions. It is priced at $0.10 per second of video output, which is the same as Veo 3.1 Fast (a speed-optimized AI video generation model by Google DeepMind).
However, the company noted that the current version is limited to 10-second video generation, while features such as audio references, scene extension and full support for longer video references remain under development.
Google said the two models can be combined within a single workflow, allowing developers to generate images using Nano Banana 2 Lite and then animate them with Gemini Omni Flash. The company also released demonstration applications showcasing use cases including virtual travel experiences, interior design visualisation and e-commerce video creation.
Additionally, Google said both models incorporate SynthID watermarking technology as part of its efforts to improve transparency and verification of AI-generated content.
(This article has been curated by Shivani P Menon, who is an intern with The Indian Express)