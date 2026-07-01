Google introduces Nano Banana 2 Lite alongside wider rollout of Gemini Omni Flash

Google has introduced Nano Banana 2 Lite and expanded Gemini Omni Flash access, bringing faster image generation and multimodal video editing capabilities to developers. (Image: Google)

Google has introduced Nano Banana 2 Lite, its latest AI image generation model focused on speed and cost efficiency, alongside broader availability of Gemini Omni Flash, its multimodal AI video generation and editing model.

The company said Nano Banana 2 Lite is now available through Google AI studio, the Gemini API, and the Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform. It is also rolling out across consumer-facing services, including AI Mode in Search, the Gemini app, NotebookLM, Google Photos, Stitch, Google Flow, and Google Ads.

Nano Banana 2 Lite is designed for rapid image creation workflows and large-scale deployments where latency and operational costs are key considerations. The model can generate text-to-image outputs in around four seconds and is priced at $0.034 per 1000-resolution image, according to Google.