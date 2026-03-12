Google Maps introduces ‘Ask Maps’, a Gemini-powered feature that answers questions about places

One of the most widely used mapping platforms, Google Maps now lets users ask it almost any question about any place. Google, on Thursday, March 12, introduced a new artificial intelligence-powered conversational experience in Google Maps, powered by Gemini. The new feature, named Ask Maps, answers complex real-world questions about any place.

Ask Maps is rolling out in the US and India in English on Android and iOS. The feature is expected to launch soon in Hindi.

Google says that the new feature is uniquely helpful, as it taps into Maps’ fresh information about the world to show everything a user needs to know. It personalises responses and makes it easier for users to plan their trips. To make these insights possible, Maps analyses information from over 300 million places, along with reviews from its global community comprising over 500 million contributors.