Google makes Gemini’s personalised image generation free for eligible users in US

Google has expanded its personalised AI image generation capabilities in the Gemini app to eligible users in the United States at no additional cost. The feature, which was previously available only to select paid subscribers, combines the company’s Personal Intelligence system with Google Photos and its Nano Banana image model to generate images tailored to individual users.

The rollout allows Gemini to use information from connected Google services, including Gmail, Google Photos, YouTube and Search, to better understand a user’s preferences and provide more contextual image generation. Google said the feature is available only after users explicitly grant permission to connect these services.

As a result, users can issue shorter prompts, such as ‘design my dream house ’, without having to describe their preferences in detail. Gemini can also access photos stored in Google Photos to generate illustrations featuring the user without requiring manual image uploads.

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According to Google, the feature is designed to reduce the amount of context users need to provide while creating AI-generated images. For example, a prompt such as ‘create an illustration of me and my favourite things’ can incorporate information from a user’s photo library and other connected Google services.

Google emphasised that Personal Intelligence remains an opt-in experience. Users can choose whether to connect supported Google apps to Gemini and can revoke those permissions or modify settings at any time.

The company also outlined eligibility requirements for the free rollout. Users must be at least 18 years old, signed into a personal Google account, and located in a supported country or region.

While the personalised image generation feature is now free, Google said usage limits continue to apply. The free tier includes access to the Nano Banana model with lower download limits, while higher-resolution outputs and increased usage remain part of the company’s paid Google AI subscription plans.

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The announcement is part of Google’s broader effort to integrate Gemini more deeply across its ecosystem by allowing the AI assistant to use information from multiple Google services with user consent to deliver more personalised responses and creative tools.

Google has not announced when the personalised image generation feature will roll out to users in India, and no timeline has been shared so far.

(This article has been curated by Shivani P Menon, who is an intern with The Indian Express)