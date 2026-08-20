Google is giving 1-year Gemini AI plans free for students: What you need to know

Students around the world are increasingly turning to artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance their learning experience. Google, on Wednesday, August 19, announced a dedicated student hub complete with a suite of AI tools that will be available on its Gemini AI assistant and through Google Search. In its latest announcement, Google said that it is offering a one-year subscription to the Google AI plan for free to eligible college students.
Along with launching student plans at no cost, Google is also bringing new and enhanced study tools. For students in the US, Google is offering one year of Google AI Pro for free, which is valued at $19.99 per month. This offer gives access to 4x higher usage limits in Gemini, access to Gemini Spark, Gemini in Google apps like Gmail and Google Docs, along with 5 TB of storage, Google Health, etc.
For college students outside the US, Google is offering one year of Google AI Plus free of charge, along with access to Gemini Omni, 2x higher usage limits in Gemini and 400GB of storage. Other features include the Gemini app, Gemini in Gmail, Google Flow and Gemini Notebook. In India, Google AI Plus costs Rs 399 a month, or Rs 4,788 over 12 months at the monthly rate. Under the latest offer, eligible students in India can get the plan free for a year.
Another major highlight of the announcement is the dedicated new student hub, which aims to help students get started with all of Gemini’s tools and offers. Google said that the hub allows students to stay organised, start a study notebook, create flashcards, take a practice quiz, and more. Apart from the AI plan, Google is also offering a YouTube Premium subscription with up to 70 per cent off as part of the Google AI Pro bundle.
How Google is making learning interactive
In June, Google unveiled the study notebooks, a feature designed for students that offers a goal-oriented learning space. The feature lets users create personalised lessons based on real-time strengths and knowledge gaps. It also allows students to craft short lessons that can help them tackle the knowledge gaps. Besides, it also allows them to track progress, prepare for standardised exams, and, most importantly, stay organised.
Another feature: interactive visualisations allow Gemini to create functional 3D simulations to help you better understand the topic of your choice. Its response includes visual elements like tables, grids, and simulations generated specifically based on a user’s question. Gemini Live also allows one to study in a conversational manner on the go. Students can simply talk through their problem set or chat based on materials stored on their Drive.