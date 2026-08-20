Google is giving 1-year Gemini AI plans free for students: What you need to know

In India Google is offering Google AI Plus for free along with access to an array of features aimed at students. (Express Image/Magnific)

Students around the world are increasingly turning to artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance their learning experience. Google, on Wednesday, August 19, announced a dedicated student hub complete with a suite of AI tools that will be available on its Gemini AI assistant and through Google Search. In its latest announcement, Google said that it is offering a one-year subscription to the Google AI plan for free to eligible college students.

Along with launching student plans at no cost, Google is also bringing new and enhanced study tools. For students in the US, Google is offering one year of Google AI Pro for free, which is valued at $19.99 per month. This offer gives access to 4x higher usage limits in Gemini, access to Gemini Spark, Gemini in Google apps like Gmail and Google Docs, along with 5 TB of storage, Google Health, etc.