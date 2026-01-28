From interviews to outfit tips: 5 ways Gemini Live can help with everyday tasks

Taking notes, creating to-do lists, and scheduling tasks

Many of us use Gemini Live to ask it information about the world around us, but it can also double up as a pretty good alternative to your notes, to-do and calendar apps.

For example, you can start Gemini Live and tell it what you are planning to buy while walking to a grocery store. Also, instead of typing out your to-do list, you can talk to Gemini Live in a natural manner and verbally organise your day, set reminders, and even plan steps to your project.

This is pretty intuitive since you don’t have to break your workflow and talk to the AI chatbot while taking a stroll, making food, or doing daily chores.

Learn new skills and languages

Gemini Live is also pretty good at teaching. With the new update, Google says the AI chatbot can now help you learn new languages, learn new skills and understand complex topics.

For example, you can ask Gemini Live to tell you about a complex topic on your way to class and even ask it to help you practice and perfect words and sentences in the language you are trying to learn.

Gemini can also speed up or slow down the speech, and users can also interrupt the AI chatbot with questions about things they don’t understand.

Visual help

Since Gemini Live can look at the world around you using the camera, the AI chatbot is really useful if you want to organise things, getting opinions about your outfit and organise things in your room.

For example, you can show what you have in your wardrobe, tell it where you are going and ask it for suggestions based on the occasion and weather.

Users can also show Gemini their room and where a certain object should go and get tips for improving the overall look of a place.

Hear stories and test accents

Gemini Live’s latest update brings improvements to the AI chatbot’s voice model with more feelings and variation to its storytelling capabilities. This means users can now ask Gemini Live to tell them bedtime stories, brainstorm creatively and even give history lessons.

Also, Gemini Live can now speak in different accents. For example, you ask the AI chatbot to tell stories with a British accent or get the history of the Wild West in a cowboy accent. This can also come in handy for hearing words and phrases just like native speakers.