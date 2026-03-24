Google Gemini will soon let you import memory from ChatGPT: Here’s how it works

Gemini could soon make switching AI assistants seamless by letting users bring over saved preferences and past chats from ChatGPT.

By: Tech Desk
2 min readNew DelhiMar 24, 2026 06:25 PM IST
Like Claude, Gemini is working on a new feature that allows ChatGPT users to export their chats and memories.Like Claude, Gemini is working on a new feature that allows ChatGPT users to export their chats and memories. (Express Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

Earlier this month, Anthropic announced that Claude users will now be able to import their ‘memory’ from ChatGPT, and now, Gemini may get a similar feature that would enable users to import their preferences. and context from ChatGPT. According to a new report by Android Authority, the latest version of the Google app seems to have a two-part solution that allows users to either import memory or chats.

If you choose the “Import memory to Gemini” option, the chatbot will ask you to copy a prompt and paste it into the input box of another AI service, such as ChatGPT.

Also Read | Anthropic’s Claude can now use your computer like a human: Will it replace OpenClaw?

The other provider (ChatGPT) will then generate a reply that includes all the information it knows about the user. This can be copied and pasted in the “Paste the response here” box. On the other hand, the “Add memory” button will tell Gemini to remember things about you.

Gemini will soon let you import your memories from ChatGPT and other chatbots. Gemini will soon let you import your memories from ChatGPT and other chatbots. (Image Source: Android Authority)

As can be seen in the image above, the prompt given by Gemini is first pasted into ChatGPT, and the response given by the AI chatbot is then pasted into Gemini’s box. When users tap Add memory, they will see a confirmation that Gemini has learned their preferences and stored the information.

Google is also reportedly working on a feature that will allow users to import all their chats with AI chatbots to Gemini. However, it involves downloading them from other chatbots and uploading them in a zip file to Gemini. As of now, it is still unclear if and when the feature will be available to everyone, but since this is Google we are talking about, it will take anywhere between a few days to months.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Mar 24: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments