Google Gemini will soon let you import memory from ChatGPT: Here’s how it works

Earlier this month, Anthropic announced that Claude users will now be able to import their ‘memory’ from ChatGPT, and now, Gemini may get a similar feature that would enable users to import their preferences. and context from ChatGPT. According to a new report by Android Authority, the latest version of the Google app seems to have a two-part solution that allows users to either import memory or chats.

If you choose the “Import memory to Gemini” option, the chatbot will ask you to copy a prompt and paste it into the input box of another AI service, such as ChatGPT.