Google brings Gemini Enterprise to lawyers with new AI tools, automation plug-ins

Amid growing demand for AI use in the legal sector, Google on Tuesday, August 25, launched new tools and plug-ins designed for lawyers and law firms, marking a notable expansion of its Gemini Enterprise AI platform.

Gemini Enterprise for Legal has been developed to help law firms use AI tools to manage routine and complex tasks, according to Google. The suite of AI-based automation tools could allow lawyers to focus on higher-value services, while keeping their data secure and confidential, the Alphabet-owned company said.

It also includes new, dedicated plug-ins for smoother integration of Gemini Enterprise offerings with legal software and data platforms. The integration will also equip lawyers with access to Google’s expanding portfolio of AI agents designed to ​handle specialised legal and administrative functions.

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Besides the legal industry, the tech giant said it will roll out industry tools for the financial services sector and other industry-specific offerings in the near future.

The debut of Gemini Enterprise for Legal comes amid a race among tech companies to meet legal sector demand for AI. Lawyers are increasingly adopting generative AI tools that can assist with legal ​research, draft filings, and perform ​other legal tasks.

In a survey of 2022 law graduates in the US, 48 per cent ​said AI use is an “essential” part of their daily work, 30 per cent of survey respondents said they have access to AI tools but seldom use them, while 22 per cent said they do not use ​AI in their current positions at all.

Law firms are using these tools to automate business operations such as client and case management, in an attempt to cut costs and improve efficiency. They are also investing heavily in AI amid the early stages of a technology-driven transformation, according to a 2026 report by Deloitte. While large law firms have formed strategic partnerships with AI model providers, others are building their own AI tools and platforms.

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“Gemini Enterprise for Legal provides an integrated, fully governed environment configured for rapid deployment across firms and corporate legal departments,” Thomas Kurian, CEO, Google Cloud, said. “What makes the difference is the system built around the model: skills that enhance a firm’s own expertise, connections into the systems where matters actually live, agents that complete work rather than return suggestions, and an open ecosystem to extend all of it — with governance running underneath all four,” he added.

What is Gemini Enterprise for Legal?

The new suite of automation tools allows lawyers to choose among various AI models available on the Gemini Enterprise platform.

The platform can also connect directly and securely to other legal tech platforms by Thomson Reuters as well as legal AI software developed by Harvey and Legora, and others.

Gemini Enterprise for Legal can be used to automate workflows such as proactive monitoring of regulation, data discovery and DSAR response, contract review and negotiation, redacting documents for motions to seal, and drafting NDA documents, among others. It is capable of integrating directly with core legal systems via secure MCP (Model Context Protocol) connectors.

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What’s at stake for Google?

Gemini Enterprise was launched in October last year in a bid to attract more corporate clients with its AI offerings. AI rivals such as Anthropic have moved faster than Google and expanded their enterprise offerings to cater to the legal sector a few months ago.

In February 2026, Anthropic announced specialised tools for legal workflows such as contract review, NDA analysis, and compliance monitoring, as well as applications in finance, sales, and data analytics. This was part of its larger unveiling of Claude Cowork, a suite of workplace automation tools that can perform tasks previously handled by human workers or traditional software platforms.

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Anthropic’s announcement was significant because it is seen to have triggered a sharp reaction across global technology markets. The sharp sell-off was driven by investor fears that AI might not just assist software companies, but potentially replace them altogether. Indian IT stocks crashed in opening trade the next day, dragging Sensex down by over 100 points — mirroring a sharp selloff on Wall Street.

The Nifty IT index plunged around 3 per cent, with Infosys (down 8 per cent), TCS (down 6 per cent), HCLTech (down 5 per cent), Tech Mahindra (down 6 per cent) and Wipro (down 4 per cent) all falling at that time.