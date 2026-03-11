Google brings Gemini AI assistant in Chrome to India with support for Indian languages

Chrome users in India can now access Google’s AI-powered Gemini assistant right in the browser. The search giant on Wednesday, March 11, announced that it is rolling out Gemini in Chrome in India nearly a year after the native integration was rolled out to users in the United States.

New Zealand and Canada are also part of the expanded rollout of Gemini in Chrome. The browser’s built-in AI assistant can be used to summarise lengthy articles or posts on the web. It can also perform tasks such as creating a pop quiz and pull up web pages from Chrome browser history.

In addition, Google said Gemini in Chrome now supports 50 more languages, including Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Telugu, and Tamil. The AI browser assistant is powered by Google’s Gemini 3.1 LLM (large language model) and is currently only available for Mac, Windows, and Chromebook Plus users as well as the iOS version of Chrome.

Users can access Gemini in Chrome by clicking on the icon in the top right corner of the current tab. This opens up a chat panel on the right side for users to ask questions and chat with the personalised browsing assistant.

A wider rollout of Gemini in Chrome could strengthen Google’s position in the AI browser race. While upstart rivals such as Perplexity and OpenAI continue to push their own AI-driven browsers and search tools, Chrome’s massive global user base, especially in high-growth markets like India, gives Google a considerable distribution advantage.

For instance, Gemini in Chrome supports integrations across Google’s most popular apps, including Gmail, Maps, Calendar, YouTube, and more. This means users can use the AI browser chatbot to schedule meetings on Google Calendar, see location details from Google Maps, and ask questions about YouTube videos directly within the Gemini chat panel.

The Gmail integration means that users can compose and send emails without leaving the current page. They can just open the side chat panel and ask Gemini to send an email.

Another interesting use case of Gemini in Chrome is that it can help reference and consolidate information from across multiple open browser tabs. Notably, Gemini in Chrome also comes with Nano Banana 2 built directly into it, allowing users to edit and modify images on the fly.

In terms of safety and security, Google said that the AI browser assistant is powered by models that have been trained to detect and address security threats such as prompt injection attacks. Gemini in Chrome will also ask users for approval before performing sensitive actions such as sending an email or adding an event to Google Calendar.