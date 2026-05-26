Google DeepMind claims AI progress after AlphaProof Nexus solves 9 Erdos math problems

The curricular goals are derived in alignment with the curriculum standards detailed in the NCF. (Image: Unsplash)

Google DeepMind has claimed that its new AI agent, AlphaProof Nexus, autonomously solved nine out of 353 open Erdos problems in a purported milestone related to AI and mathematics.

First posed by legendary mathematician Paul Erdos in 1946, some of the problems had remained unsolved for the past 56 years. However, DeepMind researchers said that AlphaProof Nexus solved nine of these problems while relying on only a few hundred dollars-worth of computing resources.

AlphaProof Nexus also proved 44 open OEIS conjectures, resolved a 15-year-old question in algebraic geometry, and even discovered a new algorithmic parameter in optimisation theory that humans had not previously found, the researchers further claimed in a study titled ‘Advancing Mathematics Research with AI-Driven Formal Proof Search’ published on May 21.