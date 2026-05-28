Google Cloud introduces AI-driven threat defense for enterprise security

With cybersecurity entering a new era where both attackers and defenders increasingly use AI, enterprise AI defence is no longer optional. Google, on Thursday, May 28, announced its AI Threat Defense in response to the growing need to secure AI systems with new types of security tools.
Google AI Threat Defence by Google Cloud is essentially a new security framework that is designed to safeguard enterprises against emerging AI-driven cyber threats. The announcement comes at a time when companies are increasingly installing generative AI models, AI agents, and autonomous workflows across their operations.
Ever since Anthropic announced Project Glasswing backed by its unreleased Claude Mythos that is capable of detecting zero-day threats faster and effectively, AI-powered cyber threats have become a point of contention. As AI becomes more prevalent, organisations must adapt and safeguard themselves against rapid attacks, as traditional or manual methods may no longer be adequate.
Google said that AI Threat Defence is an automated security system that could help companies continuously monitor and stop AI-powered threats before they can impact their businesses. The announcement comes amid growing concerns across the cybersecurity landscape that AI is dramatically speeding up the scale of cyber attacks. Several researchers and intelligence agencies have already warned that bad actors may be using large language models to identify software vulnerabilities; they may even be automating phishing attacks, generating malware, and even bypassing traditional security systems.
Google said that the new AI Threat Defense initiative brings together its threat intelligence capabilities, security operations tools, and cloud security infrastructure into a unified AI-native defense platform. The system, essentially, monitors enterprise AI environments continuously and spots suspicious or malicious behaviour in real time. The platform combines technologies from Google Threat Intelligence, Google Security Operations, and Wiz’s cloud and AI security platform. Google said the offering is designed to help enterprises secure AI applications, AI agents, and cloud workloads.
Along with the rollout, Google has also unveiled multiple AI-powered security agents that can automate tasks that were traditionally managed by human cybersecurity teams. These AI agents are capable of detecting threats, detection engineering, and third-party context analysis. Google said that these agents are intended to assist security teams in identifying vulnerabilities faster, probe incidents, and generate threat detection rules automatically.
AI as a core cybersecurity layer
It seems Google’s broader strategy is to push AI as a business productivity tool and a core cybersecurity layer. In its recent Google Cloud and AI events, the company has emphasised that AI-powered defenses are key to countering AI-powered attacks. The latest launch also reflects the rising competition among major AI companies in the enterprise cybersecurity market.
With demand rising for tools capable of protecting AI workloads and cloud infrastructure, companies including OpenAI, Anthropic, Cisco, Microsoft, and Amazon have all introduced AI-focused security initiatives in recent months. Meanwhile, cybersecurity analysts claim that enterprises are particularly concerned about new attack categories targeting AI systems directly, including prompt injection attacks, model manipulation, data poisoning, and unauthorised agent behaviour. Also, researchers have warned that traditional cybersecurity systems may not work well for AI-based systems because AI models do not always behave in predictable ways.
Google has been steadily expanding its AI security initiatives over the past two years. In 2024, the company launched the AI Cyber Defense Initiative, an effort aimed at using AI to improve digital security and counter increasingly automated cyber threats.
According to Google, the new AI Threat Defense platform is designed to give enterprises deeper visibility into AI-generated risks across their infrastructure while also reducing response times during attacks. The company believes automated security agents can help offset the growing shortage of cybersecurity professionals and improve incident response efficiency.