Google Cloud introduces AI-driven threat defense for enterprise security

The company says its latest AI defense tools are designed to help organisations detect and respond to cyber threats faster. (Image: Google)

With cybersecurity entering a new era where both attackers and defenders increasingly use AI, enterprise AI defence is no longer optional. Google, on Thursday, May 28, announced its AI Threat Defense in response to the growing need to secure AI systems with new types of security tools.

Google AI Threat Defence by Google Cloud is essentially a new security framework that is designed to safeguard enterprises against emerging AI-driven cyber threats. The announcement comes at a time when companies are increasingly installing generative AI models, AI agents, and autonomous workflows across their operations.

Ever since Anthropic announced Project Glasswing backed by its unreleased Claude Mythos that is capable of detecting zero-day threats faster and effectively, AI-powered cyber threats have become a point of contention. As AI becomes more prevalent, organisations must adapt and safeguard themselves against rapid attacks, as traditional or manual methods may no longer be adequate.