Google caps Meta’s use of Gemini AI models as demand outpaces compute capacity: Report

Meta’s internal AI projects have been hit with disruptions and delays, and Google could be part of the reason why.

When Meta turned to the search giant for more computing capacity in March this year, Google denied the request and chose to impose limits on the social media company’s use of its Gemini AI models, according to a Financial Times report published on Sunday, June 28. Google reportedly told Meta that it could not meet the full Gemini capacity the company had sought to purchase.

Several other Google customers that rely on the tech giant for compute capacity have also been affected. But Meta is said to have borne the brunt amid surging demand for Google’s models.