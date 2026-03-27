Google brings Search Live to more countries, adds support for more Indian languages

Google has announced a global rollout of its Search Live feature, essentially expanding access to users in over 200 countries and territories where AI Mode is available.

With this update, users can now interact with Search using voice and camera in real time, marking a broader push towards conversational and multimodal search experiences.

The expansion is powered by Google’s new audio and voice model, Gemini 3.1 Flash Live. According to the company, the model allows for more natural, intuitive conversations and is inherently multilingual, allowing users to interact with Search in their preferred language.

Search Live is designed for scenarios where typing may not be useful, such as when users need quick, hands-free assistance. To access the feature, users can open the Google app on Android or iOS and tap the Live icon located below the search bar. From there, queries can be spoken aloud, with Search responding in audio form. Users can continue the interaction with follow-up questions, creating a back-and-forth conversational flow, alongside links to relevant web results.