Google brings Search Live to more countries, adds support for more Indian languages

Google has announced a global rollout of its Search Live feature, essentially expanding access to users in over 200 countries and territories where AI Mode is available.
With this update, users can now interact with Search using voice and camera in real time, marking a broader push towards conversational and multimodal search experiences.
The expansion is powered by Google’s new audio and voice model, Gemini 3.1 Flash Live. According to the company, the model allows for more natural, intuitive conversations and is inherently multilingual, allowing users to interact with Search in their preferred language.
Search Live is designed for scenarios where typing may not be useful, such as when users need quick, hands-free assistance. To access the feature, users can open the Google app on Android or iOS and tap the Live icon located below the search bar. From there, queries can be spoken aloud, with Search responding in audio form. Users can continue the interaction with follow-up questions, creating a back-and-forth conversational flow, alongside links to relevant web results.
The feature also integrates visual capabilities. By allowing the device’s camera, users can provide real-time context to search. For example, someone assembling furniture can point their camera at the setup and receive step-by-step guidance or relatesd resources. Similarly, users already using Google Lens can switch to the Live mode to engage in a real-time conversation about what they are viewing.
Google said that this multimodal approach is aimed at making Search more useful in everyday situations, particularly when users need immediate assistance or contextual understanding of their surroundings.
More Indian languages
In India, where Search Live was initially launched last year in English and Hindi, the feature is now being expanded to support several additional regional languages. This includes Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu, among others.
The addition of more Indian languages reflects Google’s broader strategy to localise AI-driven services and improve accessibility across diverse user groups. With multilingual support built directly into Gemini 3.1 Flash Live, users can switch seamlessly between languages or interact entirely in their native tongue.
The rollout also highlights a growing shift in how users engage with search engines. Instead of traditional keyword-based queries, conversational interfaces are becoming more prominent, enabling users to ask complex or contextual questions in a more natural way.
Google has been steadily integrating AI into its core Search product, with AI Mode emerging as a key component of that transformation. Features like Search Live aim to bridge the gap between digital queries and real-world interactions by combining voice, vision and real-time responses.
The company said it will continue to refine the feature and expand its capabilities, as it looks to make Search more interactive and responsive to users’ needs.