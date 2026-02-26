Google brings multi-step task automation to Android with Gemini update

Google rolled out a fresh round of updates to its Gemini AI features on Android on Wednesday. The feature, currently in beta, allows people to ask Gemini to handle actions like booking a ride or placing a food delivery order, which cuts down the need to jump between apps.
The idea is simple: instead of manually opening a rideshare or grocery app, typing in details, and confirming an order, users can ask Gemini to take care of it. The AI then carries out the steps on their behalf.
For now, though, the rollout of this feature is limited. The automation feature supports select apps in the food, grocery, and rideshare categories. It is available through the Gemini app on specific devices, including the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and the Samsung Galaxy S26 series. Initially, the feature will only be offered in the United States and South Korea.
Because AI-driven actions can sometimes go wrong, Google says it has added guardrails. Automations cannot begin unless the phone’s owner gives a clear command. While a task is running, users can see its progress in real time and stop it if something looks off.
The company also says the process runs inside a secure virtual window on the device. In this space, Gemini can access only specific supported apps, not the rest of the phone’s data.
The move reflects a growing industry trend of using AI to handle everyday digital tasks. Services like ChatGPT already allow users to schedule tasks or perform computer-based actions.
Alongside automations, Google is expanding its Scam Detection feature for calls. The tool is now arriving on US versions of the Samsung Galaxy S26 series. Scam text detection, powered by Gemini’s on-device model, is also expanding to more regions and devices, including the Pixel 10 lineup.
Another update enhances Circle to Search. Previously designed to identify a single object on screen, the feature can now analyse everything visible. Users can circle or scribble over multiple items, such as clothing pieces in a photo, and get results for each one.
Google has been steadily pushing Gemini updates across Android, particularly through regular Pixel feature drops. The steady rollout comes as rivals like Apple continue working toward broader AI upgrades of their own, including a more advanced version of Siri expected later this year.