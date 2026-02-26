Google brings multi-step task automation to Android with Gemini update

The company also says the process runs inside a secure virtual window on the device. In this space, Gemini can access only specific supported apps, not the rest of the phone’s data.(Express Photo)

Google rolled out a fresh round of updates to its Gemini AI features on Android on Wednesday. The feature, currently in beta, allows people to ask Gemini to handle actions like booking a ride or placing a food delivery order, which cuts down the need to jump between apps.

The idea is simple: instead of manually opening a rideshare or grocery app, typing in details, and confirming an order, users can ask Gemini to take care of it. The AI then carries out the steps on their behalf.

For now, though, the rollout of this feature is limited. The automation feature supports select apps in the food, grocery, and rideshare categories. It is available through the Gemini app on specific devices, including the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and the Samsung Galaxy S26 series. Initially, the feature will only be offered in the United States and South Korea.