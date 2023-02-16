Google Bard vs ChatGPT battle intensifies, CEO Sundar Pichai asks staff to spend 2-4 hrs a day testing chatbot

The race to implement the most advanced AI technology is intensifying with each passing day. In what can be called its response to OpenAI’s sensational AI chatbot, ChatGPT, Google on February 6 unveiled its own chatbot Bard for search. The experimental conversational AI backed by Google’s LaMDA has been opened up to trusted testers.

However, after a rocky start, the Alphabet company is planning to enhance its chatbot and has been implementing new methods to improve its efficiency. The company has already started a companywide testing of Bard. Now a new report from Business Insider claims that CEO Sundar Pichai has reportedly asked Google employees in a memo to spend two to four hours every day helping test the chatbot which the company aims to integrate into search.

Reportedly the latest mail reviewed by the Insider indicates the sense of urgency seemingly visible at Google to lead in the realm of generative AI-backed search. The launch of ChatGPT in November last year came as a momentous push for AI technologies.

With Microsoft backing ChatGPT and integrating it in an assortment of its products, Google’s prospects were visibly shaken. In the first week of this month, Microsoft announced the launch of its new Bing search and Edge browser powered by ChatGPT, further dampening the prospects of the search giant.

According to the report, Google started ‘dogfooding’ (testing by staff before it’s made publicly available) Bard on Tuesday. The chatbot reportedly has thousands of internal and external testers using it and submitting feedback on its safety, quality and groundedness.

After Bard was launched, Google suffered a major reputational disaster as the chatbot offered incorrect responses to a question on the James Webb Space Telescope. The faux pas led to the search giant’s stock plummeting over 9 per cent a day after the error came to light.