Thursday, Feb 16, 2023
Google Bard vs ChatGPT battle intensifies, CEO Sundar Pichai asks staff to spend 2-4 hrs a day testing chatbot

A recent report suggests that the Google CEO in a mail asked employees to increase testing to improve Bard.

Google intensifies testing of BardGoogle suffered a major reputational damage after Bard delivered an incorrect response. Ever since, Google has been working towards improving the chatbot’s efficiency. (Composite Image)
The race to implement the most advanced AI technology is intensifying with each passing day. In what can be called its response to OpenAI’s sensational AI chatbot, ChatGPT, Google on February 6 unveiled its own chatbot Bard for search. The experimental conversational AI backed by Google’s LaMDA has been opened up to trusted testers.

However, after a rocky start, the Alphabet company is planning to enhance its chatbot and has been implementing new methods to improve its efficiency. The company has already started a companywide testing of Bard. Now a new report from Business Insider claims that CEO Sundar Pichai has reportedly asked Google employees in a memo to spend two to four hours every day helping test the chatbot which the company aims to integrate into search.

Also Read |Google’s Bard to Microsoft’s AI-powered Bing: Key developments in AI

Reportedly the latest mail reviewed by the Insider indicates the sense of urgency seemingly visible at Google to lead in the realm of generative AI-backed search. The launch of ChatGPT in November last year came as a momentous push for AI technologies.

With Microsoft backing ChatGPT and integrating it in an assortment of its products, Google’s prospects were visibly shaken. In the first week of this month, Microsoft announced the launch of its new Bing search and Edge browser powered by ChatGPT, further dampening the prospects of the search giant.

Impressions of life and loneliness in the work of Lalitha Lajmi
What the Union Budget’s focus on millet might mean for the humble g...
V-P Jagdeep Dhankhar: Doctored narratives seek to run India down, need bo...
Delhi Confidential: Rahul Gandhi and Varun Gandhi, the busy cousins
Also Read |How to move up the waitlist for Microsoft’s AI-powered Bing

According to the report, Google started ‘dogfooding’ (testing by staff before it’s made publicly available) Bard on Tuesday. The chatbot reportedly has thousands of internal and external testers using it and submitting feedback on its safety, quality and groundedness.

After Bard was launched, Google suffered a major reputational disaster as the chatbot offered incorrect responses to a question on the James Webb Space Telescope. The faux pas led to the search giant’s stock plummeting over 9 per cent a day after the error came to light.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 16-02-2023 at 19:02 IST
Metal toxicity can ‘hinder your organs from functioning properly’; here’s what you can do to detox

Your Must Read for today | Ravindra Jadeja: ‘I hate being called Sir. Don’t judge me. Fukre idlers make memes’
