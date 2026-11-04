Why Google’s AI push in US schools has sparked backlash, what it means for students

Google’s pilot of its newly launched AI learning tools in US schools is drawing online backlash, as K-12 students in those schools that opt out of AI features entirely may also lose access to Google Search.

The search giant on Tuesday, November 3, said that starting next year, access to AI tools such as Gemini, Gemini Notebook, Gemini in Classroom, and Google Search will be turned off by default unless school administrators explicitly choose to enable them for student accounts. The decision is in response to educators and parents asking for more control in how children interact with AI, it added.

However, schools that choose to restrict AI entirely will also lose access to Google’s commercially available search engine since it is “deeply integrated” with AI, according to Chris Phillips, the vice president for education at Google.

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If a school banned AI, students “will not have access to search, and they’ll see a message from their school that indicates it’s not available,” Philips was quoted as saying by The New York Times.

The company’s updated strategy has drawn criticism from politicians, educators, experts, and parents who have pointed out that if school leaders want continued student access to Search within the company’s ecosystem, they will be forced to embrace Google’s AI.

The controversy raises broader questions on the growing influence of Big Tech in classrooms around the world. Several research studies have found that extensive use of AI tools can hinder critical thinking. There have also been cases of teen users developing unhealthy emotional dependencies on AI chatbots, with some of them ending in tragedy.

It further highlights how tech giants are increasingly making it harder for users to opt-out of AI features even when they do not want them.

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How did the controversy begin?

Google plays a powerful role in education in the US as well as other parts of the world. Its suite of education apps include Gmail, Docs, and an assignment platform called Google Classroom which allows teachers to review students’ chatbot transcripts, among other capabilities.

Chromebooks, Google’s low-cost laptops, are the most widely issued student devices in American schools. Besides this, its search engine is also ubiquitous around the globe.

Over the past few months, Google has been promoting its Gemini chatbot as a valuable educational tool, saying it can aid teachers in planning lessons and serve as a personalised tutor for students.

In August 2026, Google announced that AI features in its Classroom app for K-12 schools will be turned on by default, giving students access to the company’s Gemini chatbot. This move was reportedly met with opposition by some school leaders who argued that they should be able to decide how and when students used Google’s AI.

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Based on this feedback, Google has now reversed its earlier decision and said that access to Gemini, Gemini Notebook, and Search will be entirely turned off by default for K-12 student accounts until school administrators explicitly turn them on.

However, schools appear to have no way to disable AI features built directly into Google Search, such as AI Mode, AI Overviews, and the new Guided Learning feature.

For context, Guided Learning is an interactive study tool that coaches students through the process of problem-solving through open-ended questions and step-by-step breakdowns. Since it offers a user experience modeled on one-to-one tutoring, instead of the question-answer format in chatbots, Google has claimed that Guided Learning looks to stop students from cheating on their schoolwork.

Guided Learning is already available globally via the Gemini app. With Tuesday’s announcement, Google is integrating the feature with Search and Google Classroom as well.

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Why is there pushback against AI in classrooms?

While AI chatbots can be useful tools for research and coding, they can also easily be used to cheat on school assignments and can provide false information.

Several school leaders, educators, parents, and other stakeholders are opposed to the use of AI in classrooms, along with exposing children to more screen time. This year has also seen growing scrutiny of the harmful effects of social media, particularly on young users.

In September this year, school districts in New York City and Los Angeles broadly restricted student access to generative AI on school devices. Last week, New York’s state administration passed an AI chatbot safety law that would prohibit companies from providing a variety of AI features for minors.

Responding to Google’s Tuesday announcement, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani wrote in a post on X, “No corporation should have the power to dictate how we teach our children. Our public schools exist to serve students, not to grow the profit margin of Big Tech.”

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School officials in Los Angeles are also reportedly frustrated that students will not be able to conduct Google searches with AI Overviews turned off. AI Overviews are AI-generated summaries that appear at the top of Google Search results. The officials argued that Overviews and other AI features can dissuade students from seeking out multiple sources of information.

How has Google responded?

In US cities where AI has not been banned from schools, Google has said it is giving two options for students to use Search from their school-issued accounts. One option will be to use Search with AI Overviews turned on, similar to the current consumer experience. The other option will be to use Search via the Guided Learning AI tool.

Following the controversy, Google attempted to clarify its new approach but stopped short of commenting on whether students will be able to use Search without any AI features.

“We are updating Search for schools to make it better for learning. Specifically, AI Mode and AI Overviews will offer step-by-step guided learning through problems, so that students don’t get quick answers to schoolwork,” the company said.

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“We know there’s concern about students using AI to shortcut schoolwork, and schools have told us they want control. That’s exactly why we are making these changes today to address the feedback we’ve heard from educators in recent months. And we’ll continue to engage deeply with educators to ensure we are giving schools more choice, more controls, and improved Search for learning,” it added.

Why has Google’s move raised antitrust concerns?

Experts were quick to argue that tying Google Search access to adoption of its AI tools could amount to an anti-competitive practice.

Lina Khan, a former chair of the Federal Trade Commission, accused the tech giant of using its “search monopoly to coerce schools” into adopting its AI tools. She pointed out that multiple courts had found Google liable for violating antitrust laws.

“This latest move shows it remains unchastened. As the public increasingly pushes back against the use of AI in schools. Google is making clear it will punish those who don’t fall in line,” Khan added.

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There might be some precedence as well. In a landmark 1998 complaint, the US Department of Justice (DOJ) had accused Microsoft of illegally tying its dominant Windows operating system to its Internet Explorer browser, boxing out competitors. The court ruled against Microsoft, but the DOJ settled the case which allowed the company to avoid a breakup.

Google also avoided a similar breakup of its search business last year. One of the company’s key arguments was that the emergence of AI chatbots like ChatGPT has led to a shift in user behaviour and made the search market more competitive. There might be some truth to that as OpenAI recently announced that the volume of search queries run through ChatGPT now equals 20 per cent of the volume run through Google Search.