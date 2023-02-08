scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 08, 2023
Google’s AI Search event ‘Live from Paris’ Live Updates: Where to watch livestream, what’s expected

Google's February 8 AI 'Live from Paris' event: The search engine giant is expected to reveal its Bard chatbot that is aimed squarely at OpenAI's ChatGPT.

New Delhi | February 8, 2023 15:31 IST
Google AI eventThis Google AI event happens at a pivotal moment for the tech giant as its search engine supremacy is threatened by the likes of ChatGPT

Google is expected to reveal its recent work in artificial intelligence (AI) in a 40-minute event that will be livestreamed on YouTube starting at 7 PM IST on Wednesday, February 8. The ‘Live from Paris’ event puts the focus on AI and Google will likely reveal more details about its ‘Bard’ chatbot, which it showcased earlier this week. Google’s event takes place a day after Microsoft held a surprise event with OpenAI, announcing deeper integration of AI features into the Bing search and Edge browser.

The description for the event on YouTube has this to say, “We’re reimagining how people search for, explore and interact with information, making it more natural and intuitive than ever before to find what you need. Join us to learn how we’re opening up greater access to information for people everywhere, through Search, Maps and beyond.”

The timing of the event coincides with a pivotal moment for the tech giant as its search engine supremacy is threatened by the likes of ChatGPT which can tailor better-crafted responses to user questions. The company is clearly rattled by the emergence of ChatGPT that it declared an internal “code red,” fearing a major disruption of its search business.

During the event, Google is expected to reveal an AI chatbot called Bard—Google’s answer to ChatGPT. Bard is built on the LaMDA (or Language Model for Dialogue Applications) conversation technology developed by the company.

Google 'Live from Paris' AI event Live updates: Livestream timing, Google Bard, Google AI news, Google AI in Search and other top announcements

15:31 (IST)08 Feb 2023
What is Bard?

One of the main expectations from Google’s AI event today is that the company will reveal its Bard chatbot. Staff at Google have been testing the in-house AI chatbot that responds to user prompts in a way similar to OpenAI’s ChatGPT. It is based on LaMDA (or Language Model for Dialogue Applications), the language model that became famous when a Google engineer thought it had gone sentient. 

Based on reports, Bard will hold an important advantage over ChatGPT—the former can integrate recent events into responses. ChatGPT,  on the other hand, has limited knowledge of events after 2021. 

This was evident when according to CNBC, one of the testers asked Bard if there would be another round of layoffs at Google; the chatbot responded by saying, “According to my database access, it is unlikely for Google to conduct another round of layoffs in 2023… Layoffs are generally conducted to reduce costs and structure, but the company is doing well financially. In fact, Google’s revenue increased by 34% in 2021, and the company’s stock price has risen by 70% since January 2022.

Google is getting ready to host its own big AI event a day after Microsoft showcased a revamped and stronger Bing search and Edge Browser. Microsoft is integrating OpenAI's large language models into Bing search and these models are supposedly bigger than what power ChatGPT at the moment. For Google, the announcement is perhaps the biggest threat it has faced to its core Search business in decades and this is clearly a do-or-die moment for the company.

Google is expected to showcase how it will integrate AI into search including giving details about Bard, its own chatbot. Bard right now is based on Google's own LaMDA (Language Model for Dialogue Applications) and will soon be able to answer and search queries for users in a conversational manner, similar to how ChatGPT functions at the moment. But Google has also said that the model they are using to test out Bard is a limited one. Further, it is only being made available in beta testing right now, and we're guessing one will have to sign up to get access. More details on how one can get access are also expected later tonight.

First published on: 08-02-2023 at 14:51 IST
