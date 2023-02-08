Google’s AI Search event ‘Live from Paris’ Live Updates: Where to watch livestream, what’s expected

This Google AI event happens at a pivotal moment for the tech giant as its search engine supremacy is threatened by the likes of ChatGPT

Google is expected to reveal its recent work in artificial intelligence (AI) in a 40-minute event that will be livestreamed on YouTube starting at 7 PM IST on Wednesday, February 8. The ‘Live from Paris’ event puts the focus on AI and Google will likely reveal more details about its ‘Bard’ chatbot, which it showcased earlier this week. Google’s event takes place a day after Microsoft held a surprise event with OpenAI, announcing deeper integration of AI features into the Bing search and Edge browser.

The description for the event on YouTube has this to say, “We’re reimagining how people search for, explore and interact with information, making it more natural and intuitive than ever before to find what you need. Join us to learn how we’re opening up greater access to information for people everywhere, through Search, Maps and beyond.”

The timing of the event coincides with a pivotal moment for the tech giant as its search engine supremacy is threatened by the likes of ChatGPT which can tailor better-crafted responses to user questions. The company is clearly rattled by the emergence of ChatGPT that it declared an internal “code red,” fearing a major disruption of its search business.

During the event, Google is expected to reveal an AI chatbot called Bard—Google’s answer to ChatGPT. Bard is built on the LaMDA (or Language Model for Dialogue Applications) conversation technology developed by the company.