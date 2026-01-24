Former OpenAI research head says Google caught up after ChatGPT momentum faded

Former OpenAI vice president of research Jerry Tworek believes that Google’s AI comeback was the result of OpenAI fumbling its lead. Tworek, who stepped down from his post earlier this month, shared his views on the company, AI research, and more.

Last year, Google narrowed the gap with OpenAI in the race to build frontier AI models. The Sam Altman–led startup that revolutionised consumer-facing AI with ChatGPT had dominated the segment since its launch. Lately, however, the search giant has matched pace and, according to some observers, outperformed OpenAI on model capabilities.

Tworek joined OpenAI back in 2019 when the company had around 30 staff. He is known to be the architect responsible for some major breakthroughs, including the advanced o-series reasoning models. Even though the former OpenAI executive did not elaborate on what has been the company’s biggest misstep, he asserted that the company wasted its massive edge over others that it gained after launching ChatGPT.