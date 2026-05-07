Google adds Reddit and community discussions to AI-powered search results

Google is updating its AI-powered search experience to include responses and opinions pulled directly from social media platforms, online communities, and public discussions.
The new feature, now appearing inside Google Search AI Mode and AI Overviews, introduces sections that highlight advice and perspectives from sources such as Reddit and other discussion forums.
In some cases, these responses are labelled as “Expert Advice”, although Google says the naming may vary depending on the search query.
According to Google, the feature is designed to give users access to real-world opinions and experiences alongside traditional search results.
The new section may appear under titles such as “Expert Advice” or “Community Perspectives”, depending on the type of information being shown. The AI summaries can include usernames, creator handles, or community names to identify where the advice is coming from.
The move reflects Google’s growing effort to make AI-generated search responses feel more useful and grounded in human experiences rather than relying only on websites and published articles.
Google is also introducing a feature called “Further Exploration” inside AI search results.
When users search for a topic, the AI will now suggest related questions or follow-up subjects that people may want to explore next. The feature is meant to encourage deeper discovery and make browsing more conversational.
This adds to Google’s broader push toward AI-driven search experiences that behave more like chat assistants than traditional search engines.
The company is making links inside AI responses more visible as well. Instead of blending into text, links will now appear more prominently next to relevant information.
Google says this change is aimed at helping users feel more confident before clicking.
On desktop, hovering over a link will now show a preview card displaying the website name or webpage title. This gives users a clearer idea of where the link leads before opening it.
Google noted that many users hesitate to click inline links when the destination is unclear.
Another update focuses on users who subscribe to news publishers. Articles from subscribed publications will now display a “Subscribed” label inside AI Mode and AI Overviews.
They might also rank higher on search results, allowing users to find the information they have been paying for and following without difficulty.
With the recent changes, it becomes clear how determined Google is to make the future of search AI-based.
By combining regular search links with discussion communities, creator insights, and personalised suggestions, it seems that Google is trying to create something more than just a collection of websites.