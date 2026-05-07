Google adds Reddit and community discussions to AI-powered search results

Google is making AI search more conversational by adding perspectives from Reddit and online forums.

By: Tech Desk
3 min readNew DelhiMay 7, 2026 10:53 AM IST
Google is making links inside AI responses more visible as well. Instead of blending into text, links will now appear more prominently next to relevant information.The company is making links inside AI responses more visible as well. Instead of blending into text, links will now appear more prominently next to relevant information.(Image Source: Google)
Make us preferred source on Google

Google is updating its AI-powered search experience to include responses and opinions pulled directly from social media platforms, online communities, and public discussions.

The new feature, now appearing inside Google Search AI Mode and AI Overviews, introduces sections that highlight advice and perspectives from sources such as Reddit and other discussion forums.

In some cases, these responses are labelled as “Expert Advice”, although Google says the naming may vary depending on the search query.

AI search will now show community perspectives

According to Google, the feature is designed to give users access to real-world opinions and experiences alongside traditional search results.

The new section may appear under titles such as “Expert Advice” or “Community Perspectives”, depending on the type of information being shown. The AI summaries can include usernames, creator handles, or community names to identify where the advice is coming from.

The move reflects Google’s growing effort to make AI-generated search responses feel more useful and grounded in human experiences rather than relying only on websites and published articles.

New ‘Further Exploration’ section added

Google is also introducing a feature called “Further Exploration” inside AI search results.

Story continues below this ad

When users search for a topic, the AI will now suggest related questions or follow-up subjects that people may want to explore next. The feature is meant to encourage deeper discovery and make browsing more conversational.

Also Read | Goodbye tab hopping: Google Chrome’s new ‘AI Mode’ lets you browse and chat side-by-side

This adds to Google’s broader push toward AI-driven search experiences that behave more like chat assistants than traditional search engines.

Easier-to-see links and source previews

The company is making links inside AI responses more visible as well. Instead of blending into text, links will now appear more prominently next to relevant information.

Google says this change is aimed at helping users feel more confident before clicking.

Story continues below this ad

On desktop, hovering over a link will now show a preview card displaying the website name or webpage title. This gives users a clearer idea of where the link leads before opening it.

Google noted that many users hesitate to click inline links when the destination is unclear.

‘Subscribed’ labels coming to news results

Another update focuses on users who subscribe to news publishers. Articles from subscribed publications will now display a “Subscribed” label inside AI Mode and AI Overviews.

Also Read | Google offers users option to plug AI mode into their photos, email for more personalized answers

They might also rank higher on search results, allowing users to find the information they have been paying for and following without difficulty.

Story continues below this ad

With the recent changes, it becomes clear how determined Google is to make the future of search AI-based.

By combining regular search links with discussion communities, creator insights, and personalised suggestions, it seems that Google is trying to create something more than just a collection of websites.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
May 07: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments