Google adds Reddit and community discussions to AI-powered search results

The company is making links inside AI responses more visible as well. Instead of blending into text, links will now appear more prominently next to relevant information.(Image Source: Google)

Google is updating its AI-powered search experience to include responses and opinions pulled directly from social media platforms, online communities, and public discussions.

The new feature, now appearing inside Google Search AI Mode and AI Overviews, introduces sections that highlight advice and perspectives from sources such as Reddit and other discussion forums.

In some cases, these responses are labelled as “Expert Advice”, although Google says the naming may vary depending on the search query.

AI search will now show community perspectives

According to Google, the feature is designed to give users access to real-world opinions and experiences alongside traditional search results.

The new section may appear under titles such as “Expert Advice” or “Community Perspectives”, depending on the type of information being shown. The AI summaries can include usernames, creator handles, or community names to identify where the advice is coming from.