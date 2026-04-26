75% Google code now AI-generated, says Sundar Pichai: How company is putting AI to work

As Silicon Valley companies compete to roll out powerful AI coding tools, an early measure of success is how widely those systems are being adopted inside their own ranks. And at Google, which has urged employees across the board – from software engineers to non-technical staff – to embrace AI, that push seems to have led to a major productivity leap.

Over three-quarters of Google’s new code is AI-generated, according to the company’s CEO, Sundar Pichai. “We’ve been using AI to generate code internally at Google for a while. Today, 75 per cent of all new code at Google is now AI-generated and approved by engineers, up from 50 per cent last fall,” Pichai wrote in a blog post on Wednesday, April 22.

“We’re now shifting to truly agentic workflows. Our engineers are orchestrating fully autonomous digital task forces, firing off agents, and accomplishing incredible things,” he added.

Sharing an example of how Google employees are “customer zero” of its own AI products, Pichai said that a recent “complex code migration” project was completed by a mixed team of AI agents and human engineers. Notably, the project was completed six times faster than what was possible just a year ago with human engineers alone, as per the chief executive.

Google is far from the only big tech company racing to embed AI internally. CEOs and executives ranging from Nvidia to Microsoft and Salesforce have frequently touted how much of their code is now generated by AI or how quickly employees are adopting their tools internally. In some cases, the message has been more forceful.

For instance, Jensen Huang has previously expressed strong disapproval of Nvidia managers instructing employees to use AI tools less, asking them, instead, to use AI at every turn while putting aside their fears about losing their jobs in the process. Meta seems to have gone one step further and tied employee performance to their AI usage, as per a recent report by Business Insider.

While large language models (LLMs) have advanced rapidly in code generation, giving rise to trends like ‘vibe-coding’ and AI coding agents, these tools may still require close human supervision. There have been more than a few reported instances of AI coding agents going ‘rogue’ and deleting entire codebases and shipping flawed or even malicious code.

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Richard Seroter, senior director and chief evangelist at Google Cloud, said that while the work has evolved, the fundamentals of Google’s engineering workforce have stayed the same. While the approach of AI-generated code approved by humans is “critical in this era”, these tools also allow engineers to be able to focus on “higher-value tasks like system architecture, design, and solving complex problems,” Seroter was quoted as saying by Fast Company.

“Software engineers are becoming product engineers, or architects, as they move away from manual coding and toward an agentic operating model […] Excitedly, many prior limits have dissolved. No longer are Google engineers constrained by time or human energy, but rather can use AI to explore a seemingly endless array of ideas that benefit our users.” Seroter said.

“The experimental phase of simple copilots is over. Tab completion, context-unaware chatbots, and ‘AI, please start this for me’ is no longer sufficient. We’re in the era of making AI and agents complete relevant work, steered by human operators,” Seroter further said.

“For Google, the next few years are about transitioning from simple code generation to managed agency—where we provide a governed, enterprise-ready harness to build and scale autonomous agents,” he added.

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Beyond Google engineers utilising AI tools, Pichai’s blog post also revealed that the company’s marketing teams use AI models to “rapidly generate thousands of variations” of creative assets, which otherwise would have taken weeks. “Using AI led to 70% faster turnaround and a 20% increase in conversions, getting us to market faster and more effectively,” Pichai said.