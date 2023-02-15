scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023
Advertisement

GitHub’s OpenAI-powered Copilot for Business now available for all: Check out details

The GitHub Copilot, which was previewed for the first time in 2021, is the world’s first AI developer tool.

GitHub Copilot for Business now available for freeThe GitHub Copilot borrows context from developer’s code to create new lines, tests, complex algorithms and even entire functions. (Image: GitHub)
Listen to this article
GitHub’s OpenAI-powered Copilot for Business now available for all: Check out details
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Software collaboration platform, GitHub, has announced that its cloud-based AI tool GitHub is now available for all. The GitHub Copilot for Business is powered by OpenAI’s Codex and it is now available with an updated version of the same for free, team and GitHub Enterprise Cloud consumers. According to GitHub’s official blog post, the service will also be free to use for verified students and maintainers of popular open source projects.

The Copilot for Business was announced by the Microsoft-owned code repository in November last year with an additional teams-based option for existing Copilot individuals. The service costs $ 10 per month, while the Copilot for Business subscription costs $19 a month based on Copilot seats.

The GitHub Copilot, which was previewed for the first time in 2021, is the world’s first AI developer tool. The GitHub Copilot borrows context from developer’s code to create new lines, tests, complex algorithms and even entire functions.

Also Read |Explained: What is GitHub, at the centre of online sexual harassment probe?

Backed by generative AI, GitHub works as an extensive editor that recommends code in real time. The tool works on code and natural language prompts to come up with numerous suggestions that can be accepted or rejected almost instantly. According to the makers, the tool learns along with developers to adapt according to coding styles and conventions.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- February 15, 2023: Know about Geo-heritage Sites and Geo-relics...
UPSC Key- February 15, 2023: Know about Geo-heritage Sites and Geo-relics...
Modi gallery to showcase PM’s past that shaped his vision
Modi gallery to showcase PM’s past that shaped his vision
Delhi Confidential: Congress shares old video of Modi praising BBC, asks ...
Delhi Confidential: Congress shares old video of Modi praising BBC, asks ...
Why would he kill himself? He was thrilled to be a father: Wife of tribal...
Why would he kill himself? He was thrilled to be a father: Wife of tribal...

OpenAI’s Codex translates nature language into code for GitHub’s Copilot for Business. From Visual Studio to Neovim, JetBrains IDEs or VS Code, those using GitHub Copilot can opt for an editor of their choice.

The free Copilot comes with improved quality and enhanced responsiveness to prompts and code suggestions. This is possible owing to the latest update to the Codex model that also offers a new security filter to make the platform’s code recommendations secure and assist developers in identifying non-secure coding patterns.

Also Read |These are OpenAI’s strongest competitors right now

Microsoft is currently offering the new Codex model along with GPT-3.5 and Dall-E 2 to developers via Azure OpenAI Services. According to GitHub when the Copilot was introduced last year, it generated around 27 per cent of developers’ code files. At present, the average of this is 46 per cent across all programming languages that are supported except for Java which is at 61 per cent.

Advertisement

Although the acceptance rate for Copilot is on the lower side, it is still witnessing considerable rise. In June last year it was reported that developers on an average accepted 27 per cent suggestions and this rose to 30 per cent in September, 35 per cent in December.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 15-02-2023 at 20:18 IST
Next Story

Day after two died outside Four Seasons Residences, BMC to probe if permission for night construction was given

Your Must Read for today | India’s big millets push, and why it makes sense to have these grains
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Lunar Eclipse 2022 images: Pictures of the last total lunar eclipse for next three years
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Feb 15: Latest News
Advertisement
close