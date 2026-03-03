AI warfare: German startup develops robotic cockroach for recon missions

Modern warfare seems to be progressing briskly and in unprecedented ways. While the world is witnessing increasing use of artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics in warfare, Germany seems to be employing deep tech for espionage in innovative ways.

SWARM Robotics, a defence startup based in Kassel, Germany, has introduced a bioelectronic ‘cyborg’ cockroach that has been developed to crawl through high-risk environments that are unreachable for troops or drones to gather intelligence.

The company has developed fully ‘controllable living insects’ for mission-critical operations. According to the company, it is building a new kind of robotics that are living, intelligent systems capable of venturing into spaces that are impossible for machines to navigate.