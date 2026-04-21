German central bank chief calls for wide access to Anthropic’s Mythos

Anthropic logo is seen in this illustration taken March 1, 2026. (File photo: Reuters/Dado Ruvic)

German central bank chief Joachim Nagel called on Tuesday for all institutions to have access to Anthropic’s artificial intelligence model Mythos to keep the playing field even and to avoid it being misused. The Bundesbank head said banking authorities must act to prevent the misuse of Anthropic’s most advanced AI model to date, as ⁠it opens the door to new and sophisticated cyber risks.

“Mythos is an AI model that appears capable of quickly identifying and exploiting security vulnerabilities in financial institutions’ software,” Nagel said in a speech.

Mythos has sparked fears across the banking industry that it could be misused to exploit legacy IT system vulnerabilities. “This AI ⁠model seems to be a double-edged sword, since it could be used not only to improve digital security systems, but ‌also to leverage their vulnerabilities for malicious purposes,” Nagel said at an event in Rome. The capabilities of Mythos to code at a high level have given it a potentially unprecedented ability to identify cybersecurity vulnerabilities, experts say, prompting greater scrutiny from regulators globally.