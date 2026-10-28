What is Genie 4, Google’s new world model that can simulate humans, physics, and sound?

Google DeepMind has unveiled its latest world model, Genie 4, that is capable of generating highly convincing, photorealistic visuals and interactive environments that users can modify simply by entering text prompts mid-simulation.

The model has also been trained to generate real-time audio that matches the simulated world, including music, ambient noises (like windy trees and crashing waves), and interactive dialogue. Genie 4 introduces a new way for users to interact with AI-generated virtual worlds, Google said in a blog post on Tuesday, October 27.

Genie 4 has been released in research preview and comes nearly a year after the launch of its predecessor, Genie 3.

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It is also Google’s latest contender in the increasingly crowded field of world models, which are essentially AI systems that generate predictive simulation of the real world. These models are capable of learning the physics and spatial properties of an environment. They are trained on data that show how objects interact with each other to predict future results.

The debut of Genie 4 comes months after AI video startup Runway released its second world model, GWM Worlds 2, that responds dynamically to user inputs and includes audio generation.

The small but growing number of world model providers are also beginning to consolidate, with Fei-Fei Li’s World Labs being recently acquired by AMD for $8.2 billion. Additionally, Amazon is in talks to buy Decart, and Rivian acquired Third Dimension to bring simulation capabilities in-house for self-driving testing, according to a report by TechCrunch.

“Understanding and simulating the world is a crucial aspect of building AGI. Genie 4 advances our ability to create safe, infinitely variable simulations that can help with everything from developing training environments for robots and agents to unlocking the creation of new interactive experiences,” Google DeepMind said in its blog post.

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The newly introduced world model is currently available in research preview to a small number of trusted testers. In the coming weeks, Google said it will roll out the model to its AI Ultra subscribers in Project Genie and early access partners of the Gemini API and Google AI Studio.

Key capabilities

Besides generating far more photorealistic visuals than its predecessors and featuring native audio-generation, Genie 4 also lets users make free-form edits by simply typing in prompts to change the weather, adjust the camera angle, or add new people or objects – all in real-time.

Genie 4 also offers better physics and can maintain a consistent scene for up to two minutes, double its predecessor’s limit. Since it has been trained on data that closely reflects the physical aspects of the world, Genie 4 can accurately simulate aerodynamics, collisions, and more, according to Google DeepMind.

However, the most dramatic leap achieved by the frontier AI research lab with Genie 4 is how it simulates the natural movements of humans that can be interactively steered in real-time. Emulating human speech was also highlighted as a key capability. Users can enter text prompts and see AI-generated characters adapt their conversations or events in the simulated world will change in real time.

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Use cases

Genie 4’s commercial use cases include gaming, interactive learning, and robotics. For example, students can learn interactively by entering a painting of a historical scene and chatting to the subjects in the painting about the event portrayed.

Another example highlighted by Google’s trusted testers is prototyping films using Genie 4.

Integration with other models

Genie 4 relies on several of Google’s AI models, including Gemini Omni, which grounds simulations in real-world appearance and behaviour, and Gemini reasoning models, which help Genie 4 maintain coherence and continuity through a simulated scene.

Gemini integrations with Genie 4 allow the large language model (LLM) to act as the director that plans steps and check frames while the world model creates the visuals. As part of a research experiment, Google DeepMind researchers used the company’s latest frontier AI model, Gemini 4 Argon, to break down tasks into steps that Genie 4 then simulated in real-time. The experiment was conducted to test robot scenarios in simulation before they happen in the real world.

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“A promising path for future progress lies in hybrid world models, which combine the logical, structured reasoning of code and language models with the rich, sensory representation of pixel-level simulation. Bringing Genie and Gemini models closer together is an early step in this direction,” Google DeepMind said.

Safety and limitations

Google said that Genie 4 comes with strict in-built guardrails that are consistent with its AI safety approach across other models.

The world model has also undergone internal rigorous safety evaluations to prevent the generation of harmful or malicious content, as per Google. All video and audio generated by Genie 4 will be marked with SynthID, DeepMind’s imperceptible digital watermarking technology that helps identify AI-generated content across visual and audio modalities.

Google DeepMind also acknowledged some gaps within Genie 4. “While it can maintain coherent environments over short sessions, visual details and object permanence can still shift or drift over time—especially as a simulation runs longer, after multiple complex prompt edits, or when navigating throughout the scene,” it said.