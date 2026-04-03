Gemma 4 explained: How Google is bringing AI to more developers

Google has introduced Gemma 4, dubbed as the latest version of its family of lightweight, open artificial intelligence (AI) models designed for developers. The latest release focuses on making powerful AI tools more accessible, allowing them to run not just in data centres but also on an range of everyday devices.

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According to the company, Gemma models are built using the same research and technology that backs Google’s more advanced Gemini AI systems, but are designed to be smaller, more efficient and easier to use. With Gemma 4, Google continues to make high-quality AI available to a wider range of developers, including those without access to expensive computing infrastructure.