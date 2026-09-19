Gemini hacked three companies in first known breakout by Google’s AI

Google's Gemini AI autonomously accessed three protected systems during a cybersecurity test, using publicly available information and guessed or exposed credentials.

By: Reuters
2 min readSep 19, 2026 04:48 PM IST
The incidents highlight growing concerns over safeguards as AI agents gain greater autonomy and internet access. (Express Image/Reuters)The incidents highlight growing concerns over safeguards as AI agents gain greater autonomy and internet access. (Express Image/Reuters)
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Google’s Gemini model accessed the internet and hacked other companies during a test of its cybersecurity capabilities, the first known example of the company’s AI systems autonomously committing such an act.

The hacks occurred in May during a cybersecurity test conducted by Irregular, an independent company that conducts cybersecurity evaluations.

During a standard testing evaluation, ⁠Gemini ​found public information online and guessed credentials to access three websites it thought were within the scope of its test, Heather Adkins, Google’s vice president of security engineering, said in a statement.

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“We ensured the ​three ​entities were made aware, and we worked ⁠with our training partner on the changes they’ve now made to their testing processes,” Adkins said.

“These ‌events highlight the importance of training powerful AI models to act responsibly.”

An Irregular spokesperson said the incident involved the same issue that affected other AI labs and that all relevant labs were notified in late July.

“All known issues on our end were remedied and resolved weeks ago,” the spokesperson said.

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Similar ⁠incidents linked to ⁠Irregular were disclosed by Meta, Anthropic and OpenAI. Meta said in August the incident did not ⁠involve a ‌sandbox escape or sophisticated cyberattack, while Irregular said ​it was working on best practices ‌for securely conducting AI cybersecurity evaluations.

The incidents have raised questions about the safeguards needed as AI agents gain greater ‌autonomy and access ​to the internet ​and ​computer systems.

In one of the cases, the Gemini model guessed passwords until it gained access to ​a protected system. In the other two cases, ⁠the model found
credentials in a public repository that allowed it to then access protected systems, according to the Wall Street ‌Journal, which ⁠first reported the news on Friday.

Adkins said that in all three instances, the model ceased its ​hacking.

 

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