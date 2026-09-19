The incidents highlight growing concerns over safeguards as AI agents gain greater autonomy and internet access. (Express Image/Reuters)

Google’s Gemini model accessed the internet and hacked other companies during a test of its cybersecurity capabilities, the first known example of the company’s AI systems autonomously committing such an act.

The hacks occurred in May during a cybersecurity test conducted by Irregular, an independent company that conducts cybersecurity evaluations.

During a standard testing evaluation, ⁠Gemini ​found public information online and guessed credentials to access three websites it thought were within the scope of its test, Heather Adkins, Google’s vice president of security engineering, said in a statement.

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“We ensured the ​three ​entities were made aware, and we worked ⁠with our training partner on the changes they’ve now made to their testing processes,” Adkins said.