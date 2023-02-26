scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 26, 2023
Gboard on Android might soon get support for Imagen text to image generator

Imagen is a text-to-image generator which uses a diffusion model to create photorealistic images.

Gboard Imagen | Gboard new features | Gboard AI featuresImagen let users generate images by simply describing them. (Image Source: Google Play Store)

With Microsoft already integrating Open AI into several products like Bing, Edge and other products, we expect Google to soon get on board the A.I. hype train and rollout out several new features. According to a recent report by 9to5Google, Google is planning to integrate the text-to-image generator Imagen with Gboard on Android devices.

The new text-to-image generator will reportedly be visible on the shortcuts page where you can find options like the clipboard, translate, sticker and others. Similar to Dall-E 2, Imagen was announced in May last year and lets users generate photorealistic images. Google says Imagen is based on its ‘large transformer language models’ and is ‘surprisingly effective at encoding text for image synthesis.’

Last year, Google compared Imagen with other image generators like Dall-E 2 and Stable Diffusion and said its image generator was better at understanding user requests and can handle rare words and challenging prompts with ease.

If and when Google integrates the text-to-image generator Imagen with Gboard on Android devices, it will enable users to create and send their very own images without having to search for an image on the internet. This will definitely help save a lot of time and let users focus on the things they want to do.

First published on: 26-02-2023 at 16:10 IST
