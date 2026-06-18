From MIT to $60 billion deal: Meet Aman Sanger, Cursor’s Indian-origin co-founder

Aman Sanger, the Indian-origin co-founder of Cursor, is in the spotlight following SpaceX’s proposed $60 billion acquisition of the AI coding startup. (Express Image: Cursor/LinkedIn)

Elon Musk’s SpaceX has agreed to acquire Anysphere, the startup behind the artificial intelligence (AI)-powered coding assistant Cursor, in a deal valued at $60 billion, drawing attention to Aman Sanger, one of the company’s co-founders and a rising name in the AI industry.

The proposed acquisition is among the largest transactions involving an AI software company and reflects growing interest in tools that use AI to assist software developers.

Cursor, which was founded in 2022, has emerged as one of the fastest-growing startups in the AI-assisted coding space, attracting millions of users. Sanger co-founded the company along with Michael Truell, Sualeh Asif, and Arvid Lunnemark while they were students at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).