8 free AI courses from Anthropic to boost your skills right now

Artificial intelligence (AI) is progressing by leaps and bounds. Anyone who is not upgrading their skills risks being left behind. While fears of AI displacing jobs persist, numerous new roles are being introduced by tech companies worldwide. For the curious, there is a trove of resources on the internet. And for those looking to upgrade their skills, Anthropic, widely known for its chatbot Claude, has introduced a structured learning platform offering free AI courses with certificates. These courses are suitable for developers, professionals, and students.

The said courses are hosted on Anthropic’s official training portal and cover everything from AI fundamentals to prompt engineering to APIs and agent systems. These courses are self-paced, meaning they can be completed at your convenience. They include quizzes and assessments and come with certificates upon completion. Here’s a quick look at the courses.

Claude 101

This is a beginner-friendly course that serves as an entry point into Anthropic’s ecosystem. The course is about a few hours and covers 12 lessons. It is ideal for someone who wants to have a quick introduction to Claude. When it comes to topics, users will get acquainted with concepts like prompting, summarisation, document analysis, everyday productivity workflows using Claude, etc. One will be able to understand how to structure their queries, refine outputs, and even apply Claude to real-world tasks like writing, research, and brainstorming. It also includes short exercises and quizzes to reinforce concepts. The course is free and offers certification when completed.

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AI Fluency: Framework & Foundations

This is a foundational course that spans 1.1 hours and runs across 14 lessons and focuses on building AI literacy beyond tools. The course touches on how to collaborate with AI systems efficiently and includes prompt design, critical evaluation of outputs, and ethical usage. This is not tool-specific training but emphasises transferable skills that are applicable across all AI platforms. Learners get to know about safety, bias, and responsible deployment, which is key to modern AI adoption. The course comprises quizzes and structured modules, and learners get a certificate after completion. This is ideal for beginners, managers, and non-technical users who want to use AI responsibly.

Introduction to Agent Skills

This is one of the shortest courses that introduces AI agent workflows using Claude Code. It has 30 minutes of content across six lessons. The focus here is on building and using skills that are essentially reusable instructions that Claude can automatically apply to tasks. Students will get to learn how to set up agents, automate workflows, and improve efficiency in routine tasks. Learners will also get to explore advanced configuration options like restricting tool access with allowed tools and using scripts that execute without missing context. Although the course is concise, it offers hands-on and practical solutions, especially for developers who are exploring automation. This course also includes assessments and provides certificates. Essentially, this course is a window into understanding agent-based AI systems.

Building with the Claude API

This is a comprehensive course meant for developers. It has 8.1 hours of video, 84 lectures, and 10 quizzes. One of the most in-depth offerings, the course comes with a certificate upon completion. The course teaches one how to integrate Claude into applications using application programming interfaces (APIs) and also includes prompt engineering, streaming responses, tool usage, and error handling. The course also gives the opportunity to build real-world AI apps and workflows. The course can be valuable for developers building AI-powered products or working in AI engineering roles.

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Claude Code in Action

This one-hour course focuses on using Claude as a coding assistant within development workflows through structured lessons. The course teaches users how to read, edit, and generate code using Claude Code and integrate it with projects. It also teaches how to automate repetitive programming tasks. The course also covers real-world development scenarios rather than theoretical examples. It lets learners understand how Clade Code reads files, executes commands, and modifies code through its tool system. One can also learn techniques for managing context and creating custom workflows. The course has been designed for developers and includes quizzes and practical exercises. Moreover, learners receive a certificate upon completion, making it useful for those looking to boost productivity using AI coding tools.

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Introduction to Model Context Protocol (MCP)

If you are looking towards building modular AI applications using Model Context Protocol (MCP), then this is the right course for you. It introduces MCP, which is a system for connecting Claude with external tools and data sources. The course includes 1 hour of video lessons with structured modules. As part of the course, students will get to learn how to build MCP servers and clients and understand the core tools, resources, and prompts, allowing them to integrate AI into real-world systems. Since this is a technical course, it is ideal for developers who are interested in building advanced AI workflows or agent systems. It includes quizzes and offers a certificate of completion, validating skills in AI system integration.

Model Context Protocol: Advanced Topics

This is essentially a deep dive into the advanced features of MCPs, including sampling, notifications, and transport implementations. Simply put, this is an advanced follow-up course with over one hour of content and multiple quizzes. Those enrolled in this course gain practical knowledge that is required to deploy scalable AI systems and integrate Claude into complex infrastructure. It is free and comes with a certificate and is ideal for experienced developers who want to work on enterprise-grade AI systems.

AI fluency for students

AI fluency is simply the ability to confidently apply AI thoughtfully and innovatively. This course is designed for students, and it runs for about 30 minutes with five lessons. It teaches learners how to use AI responsibly for research, assignments, studying, career planning, etc. The course emphasises avoiding misuse, maintaining academic integrity, and fostering critical thinking alongside AI use. This light course comes with quizzes and real-world examples. Once completed, students will receive a certificate making it a useful addition to their portfolios.

To access the above-mentioned courses from Anthropic, visit the official training portal on Claude’s website and sign in or create a free account. Next, browse the course catalogue, enrol in any course, and start learning instantly.