Fake customer care numbers may appear in Google AI Overviews, warns report

In 2024, Google introduced AI Overviews, a new feature that shows AI-generated summaries at the top of the search results instead of relevant links to websites from all over the internet.

AI Overviews are undoubtedly easy to read and give you quick access to information you were looking for, but these AI-generated summaries are known to be unreliable and full of mistakes.

While hallucination is still a big problem, a report by Wired suggests that threat actors are actively trying to hijack AI overviews to scam people out of their money.

For years, scammers have been pushing fake numbers into Google Search, which often show up instead of genuine numbers when you search for, say, a customer care or company number. However, with AI overviews now in the mix, the way Google Search works has created a new problem.