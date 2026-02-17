Fake customer care numbers may appear in Google AI Overviews, warns report

A report claims scammers are hijacking Google AI Overviews with fake details.

By: Tech Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 17, 2026 03:27 PM IST
Google says it has added safeguards, but scam risks in AI Overviews persist.Google says it has added safeguards, but scam risks in AI Overviews persist. (Express Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

In 2024, Google introduced AI Overviews, a new feature that shows AI-generated summaries at the top of the search results instead of relevant links to websites from all over the internet.

AI Overviews are undoubtedly easy to read and give you quick access to information you were looking for, but these AI-generated summaries are known to be unreliable and full of mistakes.

While hallucination is still a big problem, a report by Wired suggests that threat actors are actively trying to hijack AI overviews to scam people out of their money.

For years, scammers have been pushing fake numbers into Google Search, which often show up instead of genuine numbers when you search for, say, a customer care or company number. However, with AI overviews now in the mix, the way Google Search works has created a new problem.

For example, when a user is searching for a company’s contact number on Google, AI Overviews might show a number which, instead of the company, might redirect users to a scammer pretending to work for the said company and try to steal payment or personal information.

Also Read | AI Impact Summit 2026: Publishers seek fair compensation for use of news content in AI training

As of now, it is still unclear how these numbers are being injected into AI Overviews, but the publication claims one way they may be popping up is because they are being published on several low-profile online websites with names of major companies.

When people use AI Overviews to do these specific searches, the feature summarises the information and the numbers without verifying them. It goes on to say that misleading phone numbers have been a problem for years, but the problem is the way AI Overviews shows the information as a fact makes users more vulnerable to such scams.

Story continues below this ad

To stay safe from such scams, the simplest advice is not to believe every bit of information AI Overviews presents, but instead look up information yourself.

Google says it recently added several safeguards to improve scam detection in AI Overviews, but still encourages people to check numbers for authenticity by performing more searches.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu had said that the preliminary probe report on the Learjet 45 crash was expected to be released “very soon”.
Ajit Pawar plane crash | Foreign technical support called in to retrieve cockpit recorder data: AAIB
Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge on track for March 19 release.
Will BMC blacklisting Aditya Dhar's studio delay Dhurandhar 2's March 19 release? Jio Studios responds, legal loophole emerges
SZA Mahashivratri viral video
'Can I Get a Shiv Shambhu?': Grammy winner SZA stuns fans with all-night Mahashivratri celebration in Coimbatore
NZ vs CAN Live Score Updates: Follow New Zealand vs Canada T20 World Cup 2026 match. (PHOTO: AP)
New Zealand vs Canada LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Canada to bat first; NZ captain Santner out after eating 'dodgy burger'
To reclaim the republic, we need, first of all, a shared language and humility
To reclaim the Indian republic, we need a shared language and humility
Live Blog
Advertisement