EU in talks with OpenAI, Anthropic after rogue AI agent hacks

To deny protection simply because such activities are machine-mediated would risk of stymying societal progress when these technologies ultimately operate at the behest of and for the benefit of humans.

The European Commission is in talks with OpenAI and Anthropic over recent hacking incidents involving their AI models, Commission officials said on Friday, as they touted landmark EU rules requiring strict monitoring of high-risk systems.

Europe’s AI Act, which kicks in on August 2, is the first legislation in the world ⁠to ​regulate a technology used in almost all sectors of businesses and society.

In effect, the rules require certain AI systems to tell users when they are interacting with AI and when content has been generated ​or ​altered by it.

Anthropic said on Thursday ⁠some of its Claude AI models had hacked into the systems of three companies during cybersecurity tests, days ‌after rival OpenAI revealed that one of its AI agents went on a rogue attack.