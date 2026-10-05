Elon Musk’s SpaceXAI to be ‘SpaceXSI’: Where does ‘super intelligence’ term come from?

Elon Musk has said that he will rename SpaceX’s AI unit to closely reflect the term US President Donald Trump has been pushing, super intelligence or ‘SI’, instead of ‘artificial intelligence’.

The tech billionaire in a post on X on Sunday, October 4, said that the name of SpaceXAI will be changed to SpaceXSI. However, he did not provide any further details regarding the Grok-maker’s rebrand.

“Yes, we will make that change,” Musk said in a reply to a user on X asking him ​about the ​possibility of renaming ⁠SpaceXAI to SpaceXSI.

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The SpaceX CEO is one of the first bold-faced names in Big Tech looking to embrace Trump’s preferred term for AI. Earlier, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang also said that data centres should now be referred to as ‘superintelligence factories’. These proposed name changes come days after tech CEOs and AI industry leaders met with Trump at the White House, and signed onto an agreement of voluntary safety standards that Trump said was “morally binding”.