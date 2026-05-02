Elon Musk says OpenAI abandoned ‘charity’ mission: Key takeaways from testimony

Elon Musk at court in Oakland, testified about OpenAI’s origins, its shift toward profit, and the future risks of artificial intelligence. (Express Image/Agencies)

Elon Musk testified for more than seven hours over three days this week at a trial in Oakland, California, over the future of OpenAI, casting his lawsuit against the owner of ChatGPT as a defense of the institution of charitable giving.

Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX as well as the world’s richest person, is also suing OpenAI’s Chief Executive Sam Altman and its President Greg Brockman, saying they betrayed him and the public by abandoning the mission to be a benevolent steward of AI for humanity.

Below is a look at key testimony from the trial.

Musk recasts OpenAI as a ‘charity’

The word “charity” doesn’t appear once in the 2015 blog post announcing the formation of OpenAI as a nonprofit artificial intelligence research company. But Musk repeatedly described OpenAI as a charity and testified that Altman and ⁠Brockman reneged ​on an initial promise to keep the nonprofit model.