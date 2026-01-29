Economic Survey 2025-26 recommends phased AI adoption strategy for India amid heightened uncertainty

Arguing that India should focus on a guarded stance on AI amid heightened uncertainty and resource constraints, the annual Economic Survey for the financial year 2025-26, said that the country’s AI strategy must be carefully sequenced to avoid premature lock-ins or regulatory overreach.

“Artificial Intelligence does not confront India with a single policy question, but a series of choices that must be made under conditions of heightened uncertainty and resource constraints,” as per the survey.

India should build coordination first, capacity next, and binding policy leverage last, allowing institutions and markets to co-evolve, the Survey tabled in Parliament on Thursday, January 29, read. It was tabled by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament, and is prepared by the finance ministry’s Economic Division, under the chief economic adviser.