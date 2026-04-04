DeepSeek’s V4 model will run on Huawei chips: Report

An illustrative image showing artificial intelligence chatbot DeepSeek on a smartphone in San Francisco, March 21, 2025. In September of last year, Open AI released a new “reasoning” version of its ChatGPT chatbot that was designed to spend time “thinking” through complex problems before settling on an answer. Now other companies like Google, Anthropic and China’s DeepSeek offer similar technologies. (Kelsey McClellan/The New York Times)

China’s DeepSeek’s new model called V4 will run on the latest chips designed by Huawei Technologies, U.S. digital news outlet The Information reported on Friday.

In preparation for V4’s launch, Chinese tech giants, including Alibaba Group, ByteDance and Tencent Holdings, have placed bulk orders for Huawei’s upcoming ⁠chip ​totaling hundreds of thousands of units, the report said, citing five people with direct knowledge of the purchase.

The next-generation model will likely be launched in the next few weeks, ​the ​report said. Huawei Technologies and DeepSeek did ⁠not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment sent outside normal office hours.