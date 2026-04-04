DeepSeek’s V4 model will run on Huawei chips: Report

DeepSeek has ‌spent the past few months working directly with Huawei and another Chinese chip designer, Cambricon Technologies.

By: Reuters
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Apr 6, 2026 08:59 AM IST
An illustrative image showing artificial intelligence chatbot DeepSeek on a smartphone in San Francisco, March 21, 2025. In September of last year, Open AI released a new “reasoning” version of its ChatGPT chatbot that was designed to spend time “thinking” through complex problems before settling on an answer. Now other companies like Google, Anthropic and China’s DeepSeek offer similar technologies. (Kelsey McClellan/The New York Times)An illustrative image showing artificial intelligence chatbot DeepSeek on a smartphone in San Francisco, March 21, 2025. In September of last year, Open AI released a new “reasoning” version of its ChatGPT chatbot that was designed to spend time “thinking” through complex problems before settling on an answer. Now other companies like Google, Anthropic and China’s DeepSeek offer similar technologies. (Kelsey McClellan/The New York Times)
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China’s DeepSeek’s new model called V4 will run on the latest chips designed by Huawei Technologies, U.S. digital news outlet The Information reported on Friday.

In preparation for V4’s launch, Chinese tech giants, including Alibaba Group, ByteDance and Tencent Holdings, have placed bulk orders for Huawei’s upcoming ⁠chip ​totaling hundreds of thousands of units, the report said, citing five people with direct knowledge of the purchase.

The next-generation model will likely be launched in the next few weeks, ​the ​report said. Huawei Technologies and DeepSeek did ⁠not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment sent outside normal office hours.

DeepSeek has ‌spent the past few months working directly with Huawei and another Chinese chip designer, Cambricon Technologies, to help rewrite pieces of the model’s underlying code, and in testing, the report said, citing two people close to the company.

DeepSeek is also working on two ⁠additional V4 variants, ⁠each optimized for different capabilities and built to run on Chinese chips, the report said.

Reuters ⁠had ‌earlier this year reported that DeepSeek ​has not shown U.S. chipmakers its upcoming ‌flagship model for performance optimization, breaking from standard industry practice ahead of a major model update.

The ‌lab instead granted ​early access ​to ​domestic suppliers, including Huawei Technologies.

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The release of DeepSeek’s low-cost models V3 and R1 triggered a ​global tech stock selloff last year, ⁠causing investors to question whether U.S. AI firms needed to spend billions of dollars on AI computing power.

Since then, ‌there has ⁠been a great deal of interest in DeepSeek-V4, a next-generation model that has yet ​to be released.

 

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