DeepSeek, Moonshot used OpenAI’s GPT-6 Astra to train latest models: Report

Chinese AI developers DeepSeek and Moonshot AI relied heavily on outputs from OpenAI’s powerful GPT-6 Astra model to train their latest models, The Information reported on Wednesday, citing people with direct knowledge of the ⁠matter.

The practice, known as distillation, has become a flashpoint for leading AI companies as US-China technology competition intensifies, with firms arguing it ​allows ​rivals to reproduce advanced capabilities ⁠more quickly and cheaply.

Moonshot AI’s Kimi K3.1 Pro model, which ‌was released last week, and DeepSeek’s upgraded V4.1-Flash 1017 model, which was launched on October 17, benefited from distilling Astra, The Information said.

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OpenAI, DeepSeek and Moonshot AI did not immediately respond to Reuters ⁠requests for ⁠comment.