DeepSeek, Moonshot used OpenAI’s GPT-6 Astra to train latest models: Report

OpenAI said it ⁠had ‌linked a core part of a ​distillation campaign that began in ‌July to individuals associated with Moonshot AI.

By: Reuters
2 min readNew DelhiOct 29, 2026 02:01 PM IST
DeepSeek said the V4-Pro-0813 substantially improves its capabilities for AI agents and is available through its API, app and web products. (Image: Reuters)DeepSeek said the V4-Pro-0813 substantially improves its capabilities for AI agents and is available through its API, app and web products. (Image: Reuters)
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Chinese AI developers DeepSeek and Moonshot AI relied heavily on outputs from OpenAI’s powerful GPT-6 Astra model to train their latest models, The Information reported on Wednesday, citing people with direct knowledge of the ⁠matter.

The practice, known as distillation, has become a flashpoint for leading AI companies as US-China technology competition intensifies, with firms arguing it ​allows ​rivals to reproduce advanced capabilities ⁠more quickly and cheaply.

Moonshot AI’s Kimi K3.1 Pro model, which ‌was released last week, and DeepSeek’s upgraded V4.1-Flash 1017 model, which was launched on October 17, benefited from distilling Astra, The Information said.

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OpenAI, DeepSeek and Moonshot AI did not immediately respond to Reuters ⁠requests for ⁠comment.

In a September 30 blog post, OpenAI said it ⁠had ‌linked a core part of a ​distillation campaign that began in ‌July to individuals associated with Moonshot AI.

Firms including Anthropic, OpenAI and ‌Google have argued ​the practice ​enables ​rivals to reproduce advanced capabilities more quickly and at lower cost.

Earlier this month, Anthropic said ⁠new measures designed to prevent rivals from copying the capabilities of its Claude AI models ‌have reduced ⁠data harvested in so-called distillation attacks by about 90% to 99%.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

 

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