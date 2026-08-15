DeepSeek launches V4 Pro at prices up to 14 times higher than V4 Flash

DeepSeek said the V4-Pro-0813 substantially improves its capabilities for AI agents and is available through its API, app and web products. (Image: Reuters)

Chinese artificial intelligence startup DeepSeek formally released its V4 Pro model on Thursday, pricing it several times higher than its V4 Flash model as it seeks to turn stronger benchmark performance into a premium flagship offering.

DeepSeek’s V4-Pro-0813 is priced at $1.32 per million input tokens and $3.96 per million output tokens, according to independent benchmarking firm Artificial Analysis.

That is equivalent to about 9 times the input price and 14 times the output price of V4 Flash, which ⁠Artificial ​Analysis lists at $0.14 and $0.28, respectively.

DeepSeek said the V4-Pro-0813 substantially improves its capabilities for AI agents and is available through its API, app and web products.