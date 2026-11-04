Crowdstrike gives enterprises an ‘off switch’ for misbehaving AI agents: Here’s what it does

Crowdstrike on Tuesday, November 3, introduced a new security offering designed to protect enterprises from the growing threat of so-called ‘rogue’ or misaligned AI agents.
The new ‘kill switch’ will allow security teams to terminate misbehaving agents, prevent them from restarting, and cut off their network access, Crowdstrike said at its Fal.Con conference in Europe. It is part of the company’s Falcon Guardian platform, which monitors AI agents operating within an organisation.
The option is available immediately to Falcon Guardian customers. With this update, Crowdstrike is looking to address AI safety concerns surrounding the rapid adoption of AI agents.
It is one of several tech companies turning their attention toward improving AI safety with the help of monitoring systems and other engineering solutions that look to ensure humans have more control over advanced AI systems.
In September this year, Nvidia unveiled a new open-source platform that is designed to prevent AI agents from breaking out of containment, a trend observed in the spate of rogue AI incidents this year. Microsoft has also announced new capabilities in 365 E7, including Agent 365, and ‘Project Perception’ that are designed to continuously understand what agents are doing, what they can access, and whether they can still be trusted as their behaviour and risk change.
Meanwhile, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei called for slowing AI development over safety concerns, and was subsequently backed by OpenAI’s Sam Altman, Elon Musk, and others.
However, Crowdstrike CEO George Kurtz disagreed and said at the time that slowing AI development would not eliminate existing security risks. He also batted for safeguards as companies deploy autonomous systems.
“Everyone is building AI agents, but they never had the off button, and now they do. It’s going to be an incredibly important part of making sure that AI agents run and operate safely,” Kurtz was quoted as saying by CNBC on Tuesday.
He further said that CrowdStrike’s new kill switch represents a significant shift in cybersecurity, which has traditionally focused on protecting companies from external threats.
“Enabling agents to work safely is a massive market opportunity for CrowdStrike. We have AI capabilities to prevent these breaches from happening on the outside, and we also have the capabilities to make sure that agents are basically doing what they are instructed to do,” he said.
“If they go outside of those guardrails at runtime, we can kill those agents,” Kurtz added.
As businesses adopt AI tools, security giants like Crowdstrike are seeing growing demand for their products. On its partnership with Anthropic, Kurtz said that the Claude-maker’s enterprise customers had pushed for CrowdStrike’s technology to be integrated before they deployed Anthropic’s offerings.
However, its move to roll out a kill switch for rogue AI agents comes at a critical juncture for the AI industry as concerns over AI safety and doomsday scenarios have reached a fever pitch in recent days. Earlier this year, a few former OpenAI and Anthropic researchers said they quit their jobs because AI systems could become capable of destroying humanity relatively soon.
In terms of AI regulation, California Governor Gavin Newsom in September 2026, issued an executive order to set up a panel of experts tasked with drafting an AI safety guide to strengthen regulations in the state.
One of the options that the group has been directed to consider is a kill switch for advanced AI systems, as a mechanism of bringing them to a complete halt if they start behaving in dangerous or unexpected ways. The panel will study potential ways to implement such AI emergency brakes.