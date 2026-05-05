Coinbase cuts 700 jobs, citing AI shift and market volatility

Coinbase will cut about 700 jobs, or 14 per cent of its workforce, as it restructures to cut costs and adapt to rapid advances in artificial intelligence.

By: Reuters
2 min readMay 5, 2026 05:45 PM IST
Coinbase has previously undertaken rounds of job cuts during downturns in the crypto market. (Express Image)Coinbase has previously undertaken rounds of job cuts during downturns in the crypto market. (Express Image)
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Coinbase said on Tuesday it will cut about 700 jobs, or about 14 per cent of its global workforce, as part of a restructuring plan aimed at reducing costs and repositioning the business for the artificial intelligence era.

The move comes as the crypto exchange navigates ⁠volatility in ​crypto markets. Layoffs have been widespread across U.S. companies at the start of the year, as businesses cut expenses, simplify operations and adjust to the ​growing use ​of AI tools.

Shares of ⁠Coinbase were up about 4 per cent in premarket trading.

The company expects to complete the ‌exercise largely in the second quarter of 2026.

Coinbase said in a blog post it was well-capitalised and positioned for long-term growth, but added that current market conditions required it to streamline operations so it could emerge leaner and more ⁠efficient ahead ⁠of the next cycle.

Also Read | Mark Zuckerberg on Meta layoffs: ‘If we invest more in one area, we have less capital for others’

CEO Brian Armstrong also cited rapid advances in artificial intelligence, ⁠saying ‌new tools were allowing non-technical ​teams to ship code and automate tasks ‌that previously required larger headcounts.

Coinbase expects to incur about $50 million to $60 million in total restructuring ‌expenses, mainly ​tied to ​employee severance ​and other termination benefits, with most of the charges to be recognized in ​the second quarter.

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It also said ⁠additional charges could arise from unanticipated events tied to the restructuring.

Coinbase has previously undertaken rounds of job ‌cuts ⁠during downturns in the crypto market, underscoring the sector’s sensitivity to trading activity and ​investor sentiment.

 

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