AI will replace middle management, ‘measurer’ roles: Cloudflare CEO Matthew Prince

Cloudflare CEO Matthew Prince has said that AI could make an entire category of workers obsolete, particularly those involved in measuring organisational performance.

In a recent opinion piece published in The Wall Street Journal, Prince said that most of the employees affected by Cloudflare’s latest round of job cuts belonged to, what he called, ‘measurer’ roles, including middle management, finance, legal, internal auditing and revenue recognition teams. “The vast majority of those we laid off last week were measurers,” he wrote.

Earlier this month, the internet infrastructure and cybersecurity company announced that it is firing 20 per cent of its workforce (1100 employees) while stating that AI is changing the kinds of roles it needs.