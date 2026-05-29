Claude Opus 4.8 prioritises honesty over overconfidence, says Anthropic

Large language models (LLMs) are often known to make claims they cannot support. Regardless of their size and prowess, LLMs are prone to making statements with complete confidence even when they are incorrect. While this has been a persistent problem, AI companies have been working on reducing these instances.

In this direction, Frontier AI lab, Anthropic, on Thursday, May 28, introduced its latest model – the Claude Opus 4.8 – which it claims to have made Claude more honest. The AI startup said that the model is more honest even with telling the user what they don’t understand.

An upgrade to Claude Opus 4.7, the Opus 4.8 is now Anthropic’s most powerful generally available model. While the improvements seem incremental, the early testers reported that the model is more likely to flag uncertainties about its work and less likely to make unsupported claims.