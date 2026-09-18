Claude now leads a quarter of Anthropic’s work on next-generation AI

Anthropic says its Claude AI system is playing an increasing role in the company's research and development work. (Image: Reuters)

Anthropic said Claude “leads” 26 per cent of the artificial intelligence research and development work inside the company, part of new measures that it will publish regularly to show outsiders how quickly AI is building the next generation of the technology.

AI also collaborated with humans on more than 90 per cent of the research work happening at the company as of August, the San Francisco-based startup said in a ⁠blog ​post on Thursday.

Anthropic said that Claude is not operating fully autonomously in any part of the work measured, but its contribution to the technology’s development has risen rapidly from 1 per cent in March on a scale ​developed ​by Epoch AI, an independent nonprofit that ⁠tracks the technology.